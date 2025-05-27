Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Coco Gauff caused a brief and amusing delay at the French Open on Tuesday when she stepped onto Court Philippe-Chatrier without her rackets.

Gauff looked confused before a ball boy ran out minutes later carrying her pack of mint-colored rackets.

"That's better," said the court announcer, drawing laughter, applause and smiles from the crowd in the tournament's main stadium.

Coco Gauff realized she was missing her rackets when she arrived on court Tuesday for her opening French Open match. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Despite the mix-up, No. 2-seeded Gauff went on to defeat Australia's Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2 in her opening match.

The American jokingly blamed her coach for the missing rackets.

"Honestly, as long as I've been on tour, my coach has always put the rackets in the bag before the match because he's very superstitious," she said. "I'm blaming it on my coach. It's OK."

Gauff was a 2022 finalist at Roland-Garros and is among the title contenders again.