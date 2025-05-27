Novak Djokovic shares his thoughts on the court conditions following his opening-round victory over Mackie McDonald at the French Open. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Novak Djokovic experienced the lowest of lows, pulling out of the French Open after tearing the meniscus in his right knee, and the highest of highs, winning a long-sought Olympic gold medal for Serbia, at Roland-Garros last year.

This year, other than some first-set interruptions by -- and lengthy discussions about -- the windy, wet weather, the 24-time major champion was unbothered during a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over 98th-ranked Mackie McDonald of the United States at Court Philippe-Chatrier in the first round Tuesday.

"He makes it seem like a video game, almost, for him," said McDonald, a 30-year-old Californian who played college tennis at UCLA and twice has been to the fourth round at Grand Slam tournaments. "He's able to just do so much. I don't even think he was playing his best tennis or his highest level. But if I pushed him to a different point, he would bring it up."

One example: When McDonald earned his first break points, getting to love-40 at 3-2 in the second set, Djokovic came up with three big serves, a 120 mph (193 kph) ace, a 123 mph ace and a 122 mph service winner.

Djokovic compiled 32 winners -- 18 more than McDonald -- and just 20 unforced errors in a match that eventually was played with the lights on and the retractable roof closed.

"I'm a competitor, and losing stings," McDonald said, "but playing Novak on that court is something I'll remember."

Before Djokovic, who just turned 38 and won his 100th career title last weekend, walked onto the playing surface, he was identified by the stadium announcer by his total number of Slam trophies, the three he has won at the French Open and the Summer Games gold he earned "here in Paris."

"I still remember last year's Olympic Games," Djokovic said afterward. "It was the last time I was here. The emotion is very strong."

The medal that means so much to him?

"I don't have the medal with me. But I have a picture of the medal in my bag," he said. "The medal is with my father. My dad likes trophies more than I do, so I gave him mine."

Other winners included the No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, but 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who was seeded 11th, lost to Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 across nearly four hours.

Who is playing at Roland-Garros on Wednesday? The second round begins on Day 4, with a schedule that includes defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and two-time finalist Casper Ruud.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.