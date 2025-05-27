French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie beats Daniil Medvedev in epic five-setter

Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Norrie saw a two-set lead fall away before recovering in the final set to win a place in the second round. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie got his best win in over a year as he prevailed in a five-set epic against Daniil Medvedev in their French Open first-round clash on Tuesday.

Norrie was competing in his eighth consecutive French Open and came through 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 against the 2021 US Open champion in 3 hours 53 minutes, for what was his biggest win since he defeated Casper Ruud at the 2024 Australian Open. That makes it four Brits through to the second round after Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Jacob Fearnley won on Monday.

"There wasn't a lot on my mind on match point. It was an incredible atmosphere. Thank you to everyone for supporting me there. I really felt like I had the momentum at the end, it was kind of similar to the first set. I just felt a lot of energy and I was able to get over the line," he said on-court afterwards.

"I felt that he was a little tentative but honestly it was a crazy match. He is so tough to beat, I think I deserve a diploma for beating Medvedev because he's beaten me the last four or five times. It was an unreal match."

Heading into this match, Medvedev held a 4-0 lead over Norrie without surrendering a single set. But it was Norrie who started well against Medvedev and stormed into a two-set lead, complete with an underarm serve towards the end of the first in an attempt to catch out his opponent. All the while, Medvedev was getting visibly more frustrated with his own game, frequently shouting at his coaching box as he failed to get his forehand on point and at one stage, shipped eight games in a row.

Medvedev managed to wrestle the match back in his favour in the third set, during which he had treatment on his finger, but still came through 6-4. Medvedev then dominated the fourth, with his serve ruthless -- his first-serve was at 89%, a vast increase on the 54% and 56% accuracy he found in the second and third sets respectively.

The fifth set started with a lengthy game as Norrie saved four break points to save serve but Medvedev broke him in the third game to take control. Norrie then broke back in the 10th game to make it 5-5 and broke Medvedev again in the 12th, to take the fifth set 7-5.

"He actually upped his level and I dropped my intensity. I wasn't able to hang with him but I was able to find some energy in that fifth set. I don't really remember too much of the final set because winning the match from being down is crazy," Norrie added.

"It was really nice to get past the first round. I just enjoyed it from start to finish. We both played incredible tennis and it was an amazing win for me. It was so much fun."

Norrie now faces a second-round match against Argentina's Federico Agustin Gomez.

- French Open 2025: Draper, Raducanu and other British stars to watch

- Daily French Open schedule, how to watch, prize money

- Novak Djokovic: Coaching split with Andy Murray was 'mutual'