Tom Aspinall headlined the last UFC event in London. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC will return to London in 2025, with The O2 Arena hosting an event on March 22, the promotion confirmed on Tuesday.

Manchester hosted the only UFC event in England in 2024 in July, as Belal Muhammad beat Englishman Leon Edwards at UFC 305.

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall also fought on the card, as did fellow countryman Paddy Pimblett and Arnold Allen, with UK cards often featuring plenty of homegrown talent.

The March event will be UFC's 30th in the UK. The last card in London was UFC Fight Night 224 in July 2023 when Aspinall headlined The O2 with a first-round knockout of Marcin Tybura.

Aspinall, who has the interim heavyweight title, has called out champion Jon Jones in recent months.

However, Jones has said the Brit is not in his sights, as he prepares to Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in New York on Saturday.