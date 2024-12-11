Open Extended Reactions

Molly McCann will fight in London in March. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

England's Molly McCann will fight Brazil's Istela Nunes at UFC London in March, with four more fights added to the card, the UFC confirmed on Wednesday.

McCann last fought at UFC 304 in Manchester in July, when she lost to Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision in her second fight at strawweight after moving down from flyweight.

Liverpool's McCann, who has fought several times at UFC events in the UK, will return to the Octagon on March 22 at London's O2 Arena.

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev, Oumar Sy vs. Alonzo Menifield and Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar were also announced for UFC London on Wednesday.

Also on the card, Marcin Tybura will fight undefeated Englishman Mick Parkin, while former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will face New Zealander Carlos Ulberg.

Birmingham's Leon Edwards has also said he will be fighting in London in March, telling iFL TV he was waiting on an opponent.

Edwards is looking to bounce back from his defeat to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304, losing his welterweight championship.