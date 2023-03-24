WNBA star Kelsey Plum is a big Tom Brady fan, and she will likely see more of the former NFL quarterback soon.

On Thursday, Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis announced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion acquired an ownership interest in the team. Brady, who retired from the NFL in February, posted a video on Twitter confirming the news.

Plum took to Twitter to express her excitement about the Aces' newest addition.

WHAT ISSSSSS LIFFEEEEEEE 😭😭😭 https://t.co/hQaMrOAfIj — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) March 23, 2023

She wasn't the only Aces player to react to Brady's purchase, as reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson tweeted a GIF to convey her enthusiasm.

Plum and Brady have history, as the five-time Super Bowl MVP saw the Aces in action on May 31, 2022, when they faced the Connecticut Sun. Plum left a memorable impression on the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"I dapped him up, I gave him a big hug. I was like, man, you're a dog, I love you, 'woof woof!' He looked at me and he was like, 'yeah,' so we connected," Plum said of her interaction with Brady during the postgame news conference.

In July 2022, Brady sent Plum a gift package that included a signed Buccaneers jersey and gear from his TB12 brand. Plum's reaction to the presents elicited a response from Brady on Twitter.

The Aces are the reigning WNBA champions and have added more talent to their roster this offseason with the signings of two-time WNBA champions Candace Parker and Alysha Clark.