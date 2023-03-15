Calvin Johnson and Dan Graziano discuss how a thin free agency market at wide receiver helped jump-start a trade for Darren Waller to the Giants. (0:41)

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller made headlines at the beginning of the month with their Las Vegas love story, but a new chapter has already been written less than two weeks later.

When the two tied the knot March 4, they were both signed to professional sports organizations in Sin City: Plum, a guard for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, and Waller, a tight end for the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that their relationship will be long distance as the New York Giants acquired the 30-year-old tight end in a trade with the Raiders, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Giants will send a third-round draft pick (No. 100 overall) to the Raiders for the 2020 Pro Bowler.

Plum had her own suspicions on whether Raiders' head coach Josh McDaniels acted on ulterior motives when making the deal.

Prolly cause he wasn't invited to the wedding lol https://t.co/K3i7oW5oe4 — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) March 15, 2023

The then-Oakland Raiders signed Waller off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad in 2018 and he had a breakout season in 2019, surpassing 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. The franchise relocated to Las Vegas and his hot streak continued with career highs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,196) and touchdowns (nine).

Waller is third among NFL tight ends in catches (280) and receiving yards (3,394) since 2019, behind Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. He signed a three-year, $51 million contract extension in September that made him the league's highest-paid tight end.