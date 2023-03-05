The Aces show off their championship hardware to their fans in Las Vegas after winning the franchise's first WNBA title. (0:44)

A new sports power couple emerged after Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller got married this weekend.

The two tied the knot in Las Vegas, where both play professional sports. Plum is a guard for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, while Waller is a tight end for the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Plum was selected by the San Antonio Stars as No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft after a collegiate career with the Washington Huskies that included breaking the NCAA Division I women's basketball all-time and single-season scoring records.

The franchise relocated to Las Vegas in 2018 and Plum bounced back from a season-ending Achilles injury in 2020 by coming off the bench and having a then-career-best year in 2021 and winning the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Award. In 2022, Plum was named MVP of her first All-Star Game and helped the Aces win their first championship in franchise history.

Waller was a wide receiver for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before the Baltimore Ravens selected in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. The Oakland Raiders signed him off of the Ravens' practice squad in 2018 and Waller had a breakout 2019 season as a tight end, eclipsing 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. The franchise relocated to Las Vegas and his hot streak continued with career highs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,196) and touchdowns (nine). He was also named to the 2021 Pro Bowl. In September, he signed a three-year, $51 million contract extension that made him the league's highest-paid tight end.