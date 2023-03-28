With presumptive No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston and other players from the Final Four teams still having yet to declare for the WNBA draft, there are nearly 80 women's college basketball players who have formally filed for inclusion as candidates.

The list of those who have already declared for the draft are headlined by Tennessee Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston and Iowa State Cyclones center Stephanie Soares, who are projected as the Nos. 3 and 4 overall picks in the draft by ESPN. Others include Haley Jones (Stanford), Grace Berger (Indiana), Ashley Joens (Iowa State), Leigha Brown (Michigan), Lou Lopez Senechal (UConn), Charisma Osborne (UCLA), Sedona Prince (Oregon) and Maddy Siegrist (Villanova).

Players whose college teams were still playing through Sunday have 48 hours following the conclusion of their final game to declare for the draft. Boston, the star forward from South Carolina, has yet to officially declare. Guard Diamond Miller, whose Maryland Terrapins lost to South Carolina in the Elite Eight on Monday, could also choose to return to College Park, but is projected as the No. 2 overall pick should she opt for the WNBA draft.

South Carolina has several other potential first- or second-round draftees who could choose to declare -- Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere. Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley could also opt to go pro following her team's run in the Final Four.

The league has been using an opt-in process since college players were granted an additional year of eligibility in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WNBA draft will be held on April 10 at 7 p.m. in New York City.