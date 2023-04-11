Stars react to the WNBA draft's top picks

The Indiana Fever use their first-ever No. 1 pick to select Aliyah Boston out of South Carolina. (3:30)

Aliyah Boston goes No. 1 overall to the Fever (3:30)

The 2023 WNBA draft has arrived, and the balance of power in the league may have changed dramatically.

The Indiana Fever had their first-ever No. 1 pick in the draft, and they used it well, selecting forward Aliyah Boston from the South Carolina Gamecocks. Boston is a defensive force, averaging 9.8 rebounds per game and 2.0 blocks per game during the 2022-23 season, to go along with an offensive contribution of 13.0 points per game. The Minnesota Lynx followed up by picking Maryland Terrapins guard Diamond Miller, an offensive maestro with 19.7 points per game last season.

Stars from the basketball world reacted to the newest additions to the WNBA's array of stars.

"She raised the standard of how to approach basketball."



Aliyah Boston is coming to Indiana.#sponsored | @AnthemBCBS pic.twitter.com/Ocg87PY4TM — Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) April 10, 2023

Let's Go!! Welcome to Indy @aa_boston 🔥🔥 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 10, 2023

"BOOM!"



Our war room reacts to drafting Aliyah Boston at number one. #sponsored | @AnthemBCBS pic.twitter.com/mUEFzBkTTt — Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) April 10, 2023