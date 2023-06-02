Diamond Miller, the No. 2 pick by the Minnesota Lynx in April's draft, is out indefinitely with a right ankle sprain, the team announced Friday.

Miller, a 6-foot-3 forward/guard out of Maryland, was injured in the second quarter of Minnesota's loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday. An MRI confirmed the ankle sprain.

The Lynx said Miller "will be re-evaluated in the following weeks, and further updates will be issued when available."

Through five games this season, Miller has averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The Lynx have struggled, dropping to 0-6 after Thursday's loss to the Connecticut Sun. Minnesota next plays Saturday at the Washington Mystics.

Miller was a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection last season and led the Terrapins to the Elite Eight.