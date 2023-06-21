Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones had to be helped off the court with an apparent noncontact leg injury during Tuesday night's game at Seattle.

With just over a minute left, Jones pushed off on her right foot and fell to the court. Her teammates appeared distraught as she reached for her Achilles area.

Jones did not put any weight on her right leg, and the Sun did not comment on her injury after the game.

A two-time WNBA All-Star, Jones has been one of the top players in the league this season, averaging career highs in scoring (15.9), rebounding (8.2), assists (2.4) and steals (1.8) through 13 games. She had 13 points and four rebounds Tuesday before the injury.

Jones, who was selected with the eighth pick of the 2017 draft out of Maryland, is in her seventh season in the league, all with Connecticut. She was named the WNBA's Most Improved Player in 2021, and the Sixth Player of the Year in 2022

The Sun beat the Storm 85-79 to move to 10-3, second in the league behind the 10-1 Las Vegas Aces. Alyssa Thomas, who was a senior at Maryland when Jones was a freshman, led the Sun with 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists -- her third career regular-season triple-double, matching Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu for most in WNBA history.

Connecticut next plays Thursday at Minnesota.