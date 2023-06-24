Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones will miss the rest of the 2023 season after rupturing her right Achilles tendon, the team announced Saturday.

Jones underwent surgery Friday for the injury, which she suffered during Tuesday's win over the Seattle Storm.

"First, I want to thank everyone who has reached out over the last few days. All of the love I've received has truly been a blessing as I've gone through this tough time," Jones said in a statement. "While this is not how I envisioned this season ending for me, I am determined and ready to head into the next stage of recovery and rehab. I know I have an amazing support system behind me, and I will return on the other side of this stronger than ever."

With just over a minute left in Tuesday's game, Jones pushed off on her right foot and fell to the court. Her teammates appeared distraught as she reached for her Achilles area, and Jones did not put any weight on her right leg.

Jones, 27, was averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in 13 games this season. The two-time WNBA All-Star was named the Sixth Player of the Year in 2022 and was the league's Most Improved Player in 2021.

"We are heartbroken for Breezy. Anyone who knows her, knows she's an amazing person, teammate and leader for our group," Sun coach Stephanie White said in a statement. "On the court, she has worked so hard to position herself as a cornerstone of our franchise and was playing terrific basketball. We will be here for her and lift her up as she goes through the recovery process."

Information from ESPN's M.A. Voepel and Reuters was used in this report.