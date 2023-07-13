        <
          WNBA All-Star Game 2023: Location, schedule, rosters, news

          Breanna Stewart selects Brittney Griner with the No. 2 pick of the WNBA ASG draft (1:03)

          Breanna Stewart selects Brittney Griner with the second pick of the WNBA All-Star Game draft. (1:03)

          Jul 13, 2023, 01:00 PM

          The starters and reserves have been revealed and the teams have been drafted for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, with a league-high four players from the Las Vegas Aces selected to play in Saturday's contest (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN App) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

          As the top two vote-getters, the Aces' A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart are team captains for the second consecutive year. It is the fifth All-Star selection for both players, who drafted their teams July 8. Wilson selected Aces teammate Chelsea Gray with the No. 1 pick, while Stewart picked Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner.

          An WNBA All-Star Game starter in her return season from detainment in Russia, Griner is an All-Star for the ninth time, including last year when she was named an honorary All-Star by commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

          On Tuesday, Engelbert named Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard an All-Star to replace the injured Elena Delle Donne.

          The Dream and Liberty each had three players selected as All-Stars. All 12 teams had at least one player selected.

          How to watch

          The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will be played at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC. The game can also be streamed on the ESPN App.

          WNBA All-Star draft results

          TEAM WILSON

          Starters

          A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (captain)

          Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

          Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

          Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

          Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

          Reserves

          Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

          Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

          Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

          Cheyenne Parker, Atlanta Dream

          DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

          Elena Delle Donne^, Washington Mystics

          ^ Injured; replaced by Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

          TEAM STEWART

          Starters

          Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty (captain)

          Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

          Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

          Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings

          Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

          Reserves

          Courtney Vandersloot, New York Liberty

          Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

          Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

          Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

          Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

          Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

          3-point contest and skills challenge

          The 2023 WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App) will feature a new format in which four sets of All-Star teammates will compete in a set of relay competitions highlighting agility, dribbling, passing and shooting skills.

          Participants for the 3-point content have yet to be named.

          SKILLS CHALLENGE

          All four pairings will compete in the first round of the skills challenge, with the two teams that get through the obstacle course the quickest advancing to the final round and going head-to-head for the championship.

          Teams

          Team Aces: Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum

          Team Dream: Allisha Gray, Cheyenne Parker

          Team Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot

          Team Wings: Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally

          WNBA All-Star starters and reserves

          Fans (50%), current players (25%) and media (25%) voted for the starters, while WNBA head coaches picked the reserves.

          Starters

          Reserves

          * First-time All-Stars

          The Aces' Becky Hammon will coach Team Wilson, and the Sun's Stephanie White will coach Team Stewart.

          Last year, Team Wilson defeated Team Stewart 134-112 in Chicago.

          Experts weigh in on starters and reserves

          Should Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas and Minnesota's Napheesa Collier been voted All-Star starters? Which players got snubbed for the All-Star Game? Who might win MVP? More from Voepel and Philippou