Breanna Stewart selects Brittney Griner with the second pick of the WNBA All-Star Game draft. (1:03)

Breanna Stewart selects Brittney Griner with the No. 2 pick of the WNBA ASG draft (1:03)

The starters and reserves have been revealed and the teams have been drafted for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, with a league-high four players from the Las Vegas Aces selected to play in Saturday's contest (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN App) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

As the top two vote-getters, the Aces' A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart are team captains for the second consecutive year. It is the fifth All-Star selection for both players, who drafted their teams July 8. Wilson selected Aces teammate Chelsea Gray with the No. 1 pick, while Stewart picked Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner.

An WNBA All-Star Game starter in her return season from detainment in Russia, Griner is an All-Star for the ninth time, including last year when she was named an honorary All-Star by commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

On Tuesday, Engelbert named Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard an All-Star to replace the injured Elena Delle Donne.

The Dream and Liberty each had three players selected as All-Stars. All 12 teams had at least one player selected.

How to watch

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will be played at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC. The game can also be streamed on the ESPN App.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game starters are set 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SAuBad1heA — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2023

TEAM WILSON

Starters

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (captain)

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Reserves

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Cheyenne Parker, Atlanta Dream

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Elena Delle Donne^, Washington Mystics

^ Injured; replaced by Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

TEAM STEWART

Starters

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty (captain)

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Reserves

Courtney Vandersloot, New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

3-point contest and skills challenge

The 2023 WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App) will feature a new format in which four sets of All-Star teammates will compete in a set of relay competitions highlighting agility, dribbling, passing and shooting skills.

Participants for the 3-point content have yet to be named.

SKILLS CHALLENGE

All four pairings will compete in the first round of the skills challenge, with the two teams that get through the obstacle course the quickest advancing to the final round and going head-to-head for the championship.

Teams

Team Aces: Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum

Team Dream: Allisha Gray, Cheyenne Parker

Team Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot

Team Wings: Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally

WNBA All-Star starters and reserves

Fans (50%), current players (25%) and media (25%) voted for the starters, while WNBA head coaches picked the reserves.

Starters

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Starters are set ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oW6CVd5zOb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 25, 2023

Reserves

* First-time All-Stars

The Aces' Becky Hammon will coach Team Wilson, and the Sun's Stephanie White will coach Team Stewart.

Last year, Team Wilson defeated Team Stewart 134-112 in Chicago.

Experts weigh in on starters and reserves

Should Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas and Minnesota's Napheesa Collier been voted All-Star starters? Which players got snubbed for the All-Star Game? Who might win MVP? More from Voepel and Philippou