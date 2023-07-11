Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed as an All-Star by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to replace the injured Elena Delle Donne, the league announced Tuesday.

Howard, who will play for A'ja Wilson's Team Wilson, has now earned two All-Star bids in as many years in the league. The guard joins fellow Dream standouts Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker as All-Stars in Las Vegas, both of whom were also selected as reserves for Team Wilson.

Only the New York Liberty (three) and Las Vegas Aces (four) have as many or more All-Stars than the Dream.

Delle Donne, the sole All-Star from the Washington Mystics, re-injured her ankle Sunday and will miss at least two weeks.

Howard, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, has been on a tear of late, averaging 24.2 points during the Dream's current league-best five-game win streak. In that stretch, Atlanta has improved to 10-8 with one game remaining before the All-Star break and are within reach of securing its first postseason appearance since 2018.

Earlier this month, Howard also became one of six players to score at least 40 points in a game this season, joining Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, DeWanna Bonner, Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Plum.

The former Kentucky star and 2022 WNBA rookie of the year is averaging 18.7 points per game this season, tenth-best in the league, on 43.6% shooting and 40.3% from 3, to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will be held Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena and will be broadcast on ABC.