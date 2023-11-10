How to watch Candace Parker: Unapologetic on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Women's sports is a tentpole priority within ESPN's brand mission. From the WNBA to women's college basketball to women's soccer to tennis, women athletes are a key component of ESPN's sports coverage. Three new projects centered on inspirational women in sports are coming to ESPN platforms Sunday: "Candace Parker: Unapologetic," "Black Girls Play," and "Mayra."

What are the programs about?

"Candace Parker: Unapologetic": Parker is one of the biggest stars in basketball -- a WNBA champion and a pioneer who not only fulfilled the weighty expectations that have surrounded her potential since she was a teenager, but redefined what it means to be a women's sports star in the 21st century. Now, in the wide-ranging, revealing, and at times intimate ESPN film, Parker opens up about her journey through basketball and life, and where she might go from here.

Trailer

Black Girls Play: There might be no journey more fascinating than the exploration of our roots. There might be nothing more revealing than the discovery of where we come from -- our inspiration, our ideas, our culture. In the ESPN short film, directors Michéle Stephenson and Joe Brewster chronicle the origins of the hand games that have been played by young Black girls for generations, and their influence on music, dance and community all across the American creative landscape.

Trailer

Mayra: Mayra Ramirez was a healthy 28-year-old living in Chicago -- a paralegal and an avid runner. But in 2020, everything changed when Mayra was hospitalized with COVID-19 and in dire condition. An experimental surgery saved her life, but Mayra's road to recovery took a turn no one expected.

Trailer

How can I watch the programs?

8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN -- 30 for 30 Shorts: Black Girls Play

9 p.m. ET on ESPN -- ESPN Films: "Candace Parker: Unapologetic"

10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN -- "E60": Mayra

*All three films available on demand on ESPN+ immediately following their ESPN premiere.

Where can I learn more about women's sports at ESPN?

For more information on all things women's sports, check out espnW.