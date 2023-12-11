Open Extended Reactions

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark won national player of the year honors in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and their teams met in the Final Four last season. Now might the two superstars become professional teammates in 2024?

For the second consecutive year, the Indiana Fever will pick No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. The Fever had the best odds, and that came through for them in Sunday's 2024 draft lottery. Iowa's Clark could join Boston, the Fever's No. 1 pick out of South Carolina in the 2023 draft, in trying to get Indiana back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Los Angeles Sparks will pick second, the Phoenix Mercury third and the Seattle Storm fourth. The draft is April 15.

There is much excitement in Indianapolis with the thought Clark of being able to spread the court with her long-range shooting and also find Boston inside with pinpoint passing. Boston was the WNBA Rookie of the Year this past season, as the Fever went 13-27 under first-year head coach Christie Sides.

Pairing one of the best young post players in women's basketball with one of the best young point guards sounds like a dream come true for the Fever, who have struggled since the retirement of franchise legend Tamika Catchings after the 2016 season.

That said, there is no guarantee Clark will be available in the 2024 draft. Like several other potential draftees, she is eligible to return for a fifth college season in 2024-25 because of the COVID-19 waiver. Players can wait to declare for the draft until after they have completed this college season. Clark has said when the time comes, she will trust her gut instinct about whether to stay another season at Iowa.

Here is our latest mock draft now that we know the lottery order.

play 1:24 Caitlin Clark surpasses 3,000 points on historic night Caitlin Clark becomes the 15th player in Division I women's basketball history to reach 3,000 points en route to her 35 points in Iowa's 67-58 win over Iowa State.

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark

Iowa | point guard | 6-foot-0 | senior

The pro game often brings together players who have previously crossed paths as opponents. In this case, Clark's Hawkeyes handed Boston's Gamecocks their lone defeat last season, which came in the national semifinals. If they are teammates, Clark and Boston will get past that quickly and concentrate on bringing the Fever back to postseason relevance again. Clark is averaging 29.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists. (Could return to college for 2024-25).

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink

Stanford | power forward | 6-foot-4 | senior

The only "upset" in the lottery, odds-wise, was the Sparks going second and Phoenix third. But we think the picks might stay with the same teams. Brink has been brilliant this season as Stanford's centerpiece. She is averaging 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks. Her skill set is strong, and her physical strength will improve even more as a professional. (Could return to college for 2024-25).

3. Phoenix Mercury: Paige Bueckers

UConn | point guard | 6-foot-0 | junior

With Mercury legend Diana Tarausi turning 42 next June, how fitting would it be for her to play with fellow UConn product Bueckers? The Huskies have been hit hard by injuries again, with Azzi Fudd out for the season. The pressure isn't going to let up on Bueckers, but we know she learned a lot about herself and got even stronger mentally during her knee rehab after missing last season. She also has next-level scoring and passing skills. (Could return to college for 2024-25).

4. Seattle Storm: Kamilla Cardoso

South Carolina | center | 6-foot-7 | senior

Strong, agile and with instinctive rebounding ability, Cardoso will look to improve her offensive production. And with Aliyah Boston gone, Cardoso needs to do that both for the Gamecocks and her draft position. She's averaging 14.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. She shows such promise at her height it increases her chances of being a lottery pick. (Could return to college for 2024-25).

UConn | power forward | 6-foot-3 | senior

As is the case with Bueckers, Edwards will be critical to UConn. She was the Huskies' rock last season with Bueckers out. Edwards is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 56.1% from the field. She also has UConn's exceptional track record of successful players in the WNBA going for her. (Could return to college for 2024-25).

Tennessee | power forward | 6-foot-2 | senior

Jackson got off to a strong start but played just two games before being sidelined in early November with a lower leg injury. She has missed eight games since, so her health is a concern. Jackson is in her fifth season of college and for now stays where she is in the mock draft with her combination of scoring and rebounding ability, which could help a Mystics team that needs more offense. But we'll have to keep an eye on her injury progress.

7. Minnesota Lynx: Nyadiew Puoch

Australia | small forward | 6-foot-3

At 19, she has shown a lot of promise and could be the latest Aussie to come to the WNBA at a young age and blossom. The Lynx see that happening for them. A comparison is Seattle's Ezi Magbegor, who was drafted at age 20 with the 12th overall pick in 2020 and has become a starter with the Storm the past two seasons. Puoch is in her second WNBL season in Australia with the Southside Flyers and played for Australia in the U19 World Cup this summer.

LSU | power forward | 6-foot-3 | senior

There were lots of headlines about Reese's four-game absence this season, but now she is back to business. She can get to the rim, battle fearlessly for rebounds and be a strong presence defensively. But can Reese, who is averaging 17.8 points and 9.8 rebounds, show more post moves and shooting range? Those areas might affect the perception of what she can do in the WNBA. (Could return to college for 2024-25).

9. Dallas Wings: Georgia Amoore

Virginia Tech | point guard | 5-foot-6 | senior

Dallas could use 3-point shooting help, and Amoore could provide it. The Australian ranked second in Division I with 118 3-pointers last season and is currently averaging 16.9 points and 7.8 assists. She really built up her reputation in the NCAA tournament last season with stellar play and has continued that this year. (Could return to college for 2024-25).

Utah | power forward | 6-foot-2 | senior

As evidenced by her 37-point performance Sunday against South Carolina, Pili knows how to score. She is averaging 24.6 PPG this season and has proven hard to stop whenever she gets the ball even close to where she wants it. She'll need to improve defensively at the next level, but the Sun might see her offensive upside as enough to select her.

UCLA | shooting guard | 5-foot-9 | senior

Osborne returned for a fifth season, and this looks to be one of the Bruins teams in many years. They currently are No. 2 in the nation, with Osborne providing veteran leadership for a star sophomore class. She is averaging 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists. She never lets up on offense or defense; the latter is a need for the Liberty on the perimeter.

12. Los Angeles Sparks: Jacy Sheldon

Ohio State | shooting guard | 5-foot-10 | senior

After Sheldon was limited to just 13 games due to a leg injury last season, we're seeing more of the 2021-22 version of her again. That's great news for the Buckeyes and her WNBA prospects. In her fifth season, she is averaging 17.0 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals. Sheldon is a high-energy player who can change games with her defense.