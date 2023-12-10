The Indiana Fever, represented by Aliyah Boston, win the WNBA draft lottery for the second consecutive season. (0:46)

For the second year in a row, the Indiana Fever will have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

The Fever, who picked South Carolina's Aliyah Boston in 2023, won the 2024 WNBA draft lottery on Sunday and have the first selection on April 15.

The Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm will have the Nos. 2-4 picks in the draft.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark is the projected No. 1 pick in ESPN's most recent mock draft. But like several other potential draftees, Clark is eligible to return for a fifth college season in 2024-2025 because of the COVID-19 waiver.

Players can wait to declare for the draft until after they have completed this college season.

Lottery odds were based on the cumulative records of the past two WNBA regular seasons (2022 and 2023). With a cumulative record of 18-58, the Fever had the most chances to land the top pick (442 out of 1,000).

Boston was named WNBA Rookie of the Year, but the Fever again missed the playoffs; they haven't been since 2016.

Phoenix was a combined 24-52 the past two seasons and had 276 chances to win the top pick. Los Angeles (30-46) had the third-most chances with 178, and Seattle (33-43) had 104.

In the drawing, balls were numbered 1-14 and placed in a lottery machine and mixed. Four balls were drawn to determine a four-digit combination assigned to a team. The four balls were then placed back into the machine and the process was repeated to determine the second, third and fourth picks.

The order of selection for the remainder of the first round, as well as the second and third rounds, is determined by inverse order of the teams' regular-season records from 2023 only. That order: 5. Dallas Wings; 6. Washington Mystics; 7. Minnesota Lynx; 8. Atlanta Dream; 9. Dallas; 10. Connecticut Sun; 11. New York Liberty; 12. Los Angeles.