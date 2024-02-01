Open Extended Reactions

Courtney Williams, an unrestricted free agent, is set to sign a two-year deal with the Minnesota Lynx, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Williams, a 5-foot-8 point guard, comes to Minnesota following a standout season in Chicago, where she averaged 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and a career-high 6.3 assists per game as she assumed the lead facilitator position for the Sky. She had two triple-doubles in the process and shot 44.3% from the 3-point arc on 2.7 attempts per game.

The news was first reported by Girls Talk Sports TV. Williams' previous stints in the league were with Connecticut (twice), Atlanta and Phoenix.

The University of South Florida product was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft.

Williams will join a changing Lynx team that on Wednesday traded Tiffany Mitchell for another guard in Natisha Hiedeman and that is expecting to bring in Alanna Smith after deals can officially be signed Thursday.