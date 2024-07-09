Dearica Hamby's 28 points and 14 rebounds propel the Sparks past the Aces in overtime. (2:06)

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Sparks have signed a five-year extension to continue playing their home games at Crypto.com Arena through 2029.

The deal with arena owner AEG was announced Tuesday.

Dearica Hamby and the Los Angeles Sparks are sticking around Crypto.com Arena for at least five more years. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire

The Sparks, one of the WNBA's original eight teams, have played at the downtown arena since 2001, winning three league championships. It's also where Lisa Leslie had the first dunk in league history.