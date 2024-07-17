Check out some highlights of guard Marina Mabrey, whom the Sun acquired via trade. (1:56)

The Sun acquired veteran guard Marina Mabrey from the Sky on Wednesday in a trade that includes two players and Connecticut's 2025 first-round pick headed to Chicago.

The Sky acquired guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson from the Sun and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026. Connecticut also acquired Chicago's 2025 second-round pick in the trade.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. She is a player that we feel will give us the extra edge to compete for a championship this year," Sun general manager Darius Taylor said in a statement. "She brings a competitive spirit and scorer's mentality along with an ability to make big plays. I believe Stephanie and her staff will be able to utilize Marina in many ways as we start the second half of our season and continue our quest for our first title."

Guard Marina Mabrey, acquired Wednesday by the Sun, is averaging 14 points and shooting 34.4% from 3-point range this season. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire

The Sun (18-6) are in second place in the WNBA standings, 2.5 games behind the New York Liberty at the Olympic break.

The Sky (10-14) are currently in eighth place in the standings.

Mabrey, 27, is averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 23 games this season and is shooting 34.4% from 3-point range. She was originally drafted 19th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019. This was her second season with the Sky.

Banham, 31, is averaging 4.9 points in 20 games this season, while Jefferson, 30, is averaging 2.1 points in nine games.

Banham has played in Connecticut and Minnesota during her nine-year career after getting drafted fourth overall in 2016. She hit eight 3-pointers on Sunday to set the WNBA record for most shots made behind the arc for a reserve player.

Jefferson was taken two picks before Banham in the 2016 draft by San Antonio. She's played in Las Vegas, Minnesota, Dallas and Phoenix. Last season with the Mercury she averaged 10.5 points and 3.6 assists. She's been plagued by knee injuries over her career and only has played nine games this season.

"We are very excited to welcome Rachel and Moriah to the Sky and we know that both will bring a ton of value to this roster this season," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement. "Adding another essential first round draft pick in 2025 will strengthen our draft capital next year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.