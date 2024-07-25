Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Sky are set to build a $38 million practice facility ahead of the 2026 season, the team announced Thursday.

The performance center, listed as over 40,000 square feet, will be next to the Wintrust Sports Complex and came about through a public-private partnership with the Village of Bedford Park, the Sky said.

"We could not be more excited to announce a practice facility that will raise the bar on athletic performance, set the standard for player amenities, and support our players with exceptional resources built exclusively for them," Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson said in a statement. "We thank Bedford Park who stepped up to be part of the first of its kind public-private partnership for a WNBA practice facility and to bring this transformational vision to life."

The Sky notoriously had one of the least desirable practice facility setups in the WNBA, practicing 30 miles away from Wintrust Arena (where they hold home games) at Sachs Recreation Center, a public facility in Deerfield. A lack of resources has been cited as a reason the team has failed to secure big-name free agents and even keep star players within the organization.

That trend might change now: The team will have a home base about 11 miles away from Wintrust Arena and close to Midway Airport, while player housing will locate from Deerfield to potentially downtown Chicago.

The performance center will have 24-hour, year-round access and will feature two regulation-sized courts, first-class amenities and private facilities for players, including lounges, a film room, advanced training room, chef's kitchen, locker rooms, a content creation studio, beauty stations and more.

The Sky are the latest WNBA team to announce plans to build a standalone practice facility for its organization. The Las Vegas Aces opened theirs in April 2023, while the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury unveiled theirs in April and July of this year, respectively. The Dallas Wings are also planning to build one upon their move from Arlington to downtown Dallas in 2026.