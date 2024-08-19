A'ja Wilson powers the Aces to a comfortable win with 34 points and 13 rebounds vs. the Sparks. (1:36)

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- A'ja Wilson scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds -- her WNBA-record 17th game this season with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds -- to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-71 on Sunday.

Wilson broke her own single-season record for 20-10 games of 16, set in 2023. The 6-foot-4 center has scored at least 20 points and grabbed 10 or more rebounds in eight consecutive games, also a WNBA record. The two-time WNBA MVP is averaging 29.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks while shooting 53% (85-of-161) from the field and 93.3% (56-of-60) from the free throw line during that span.

Wilson is the first player in WNBA history with multiple games of 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals, and became the fourth player in league history to record eight double-doubles in a row, joining Candace Parker (twice), Sylvia Fowles (twice) and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese (WNBA-record 15 straight in 2024).

Kelsey Plum hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Tiffany Hayes scored 11 and Jackie Young had 10 for Las Vegas (17-9).

Another 30-10-5 For Wilson A'ja Wilson is the first player in WNBA history with multiple games of 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals. Year Player Opponent 2024 A'ja Wilson Sparks 2024 A'ja Wilson Wings 2014 Candace Parker Mystics 2014 Maya Moore Sun 2002 Tamika Catchings Liberty 2000 Brandy Reed Sting -- ESPN Stats & Information

Rickea Jackson led Los Angeles (6-21) with 15 points. Dearica Hamby added 13 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals, and Kia Nurse scored 12 points -- 10 in the first half.

Nurse hit a 3-pointer for the Sparks that tied the score midway through the second quarter, but Wilson hit a short jumper and Plum scored in the lane before Hayes made a 3-pointer to make it 38-31 less than 2 minutes later and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.

Wilson hit a short step-back jumper that gave the Aces their biggest lead of the game at 51-39 with 7:20 left in the third quarter. Jackson and Hamby each scored 4 points in a 10-1 run that made it a 3-point game midway through the period, but Los Angeles got no closer.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and LA Clippers coach Ty Lue watched courtside.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.