MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Lynx starting forward Alanna Smith said she was hopeful of being able to play in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Friday despite back issues that limited her in Game 3 on Wednesday.

The Lynx, down 2-1 in the best-of-five series, are in a must-win situation as they face the New York Liberty at Target Center (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET).

The 6-foot-4 Smith was dealing with some back discomfort already that was aggravated on a play Wednesday where she fell backward battling New York's Jonquel Jones in the second quarter.

Smith, in obvious discomfort after that, played just 6 minutes, 37 seconds in the second half in the Liberty's 80-77 victory over the Lynx. In all, she played 19:51 with two points, both on free throws, and six rebounds. Myisha Hines-Allen filled in for Smith, playing 17:43 with four points and six rebounds.

"I'm banged up, I won't lie," Smith said Thursday as the teams met with reporters. "But we're in the WNBA Finals. How your body feels shouldn't matter that much. Everybody is playing through aches and pains at this point. A big part of what helps me is my teammates. I have a great support system and am not going through it alone.

"It was just a really physical game. I feel like the refs let a lot of stuff go with both teams. You're kind of forced to go with how it's called. You deal with it."

Alanna Smith, left, attempts to block a shot by Sabrina Ionescu in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. Getty Images

Smith has been a crucial part all season of Minnesota's defense, which was one of the best in the league, and coach Cheryl Reeve was asked how much different the Lynx were when Smith wasn't on the court.

"You saw it last night," Reeve said. "Our starting five is a plus-20 net rating. Insert someone else, and it's not. We need her. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen and it's just really unlucky.

"If she can go, she's going to go. Lann's a tough one."

Meanwhile, the Liberty said they are focused on being all business for Game 4 and not getting caught up in the historical significance of what they are trying to accomplish. New York is an original WNBA franchise dating to 1997 but has never won a WNBA title.

Forward Breanna Stewart, who won four NCAA titles at UConn and two WNBA championships while with the Seattle Storm, led New York with 30 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday. The winning shot came from guard Sabrina Ionescu, who said she took time to answer all the congratulatory text messages she received after the game from friends, family, former teammates and coaches.

"I had a little over 200," Ionescu said of the messages she received. "I'm a big responder, because it was all people that have supported me. The outpouring of support I've gotten, it means the world to me.

"I watched that clip [of the winning 3-pointer] a few times to just relive it. Now, I've kind of turned the page. You can't stay on that high too long, because the job's not finished."