Kendra Andrews joins "SportsCenter" to break the news that Alyssa Thomas is being traded from the Connecticut Sun to the Phoenix Mercury. (0:56)

The Phoenix Mercury are finalizing a trade to acquire five-time All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The Sun will receive Natasha Cloud, Rebecca Allen and the 2025 No. 12 overall pick from the Mercury, and will send Ty Harris to Phoenix, sources said, confirming a report by The Next.

Because the transaction involves a sign-and-trade, the move can't be made official until Feb. 1.

Thomas, who had played her entire career with the Sun, leaves Connecticut as one of the greatest players in franchise history after helping the organization to six consecutive semifinal appearances as well as Finals berths in 2019 and 2022.

Thomas was an unrestricted free agent, but the Sun cored her, meaning the only way she could leave the team was to be traded. Thomas also had to sign off on her ultimate trade destination.

The 6-foot-2 Thomas is regarded as one of the best defenders and facilitators in the league and one of the top players in the world. She has finished top-five in MVP voting each of the past three seasons.

Thomas, also a 2024 Olympian with USA Basketball, earned six All-Defensive Team nods in her career and is the league's all-time triple-double leader with 11 in the regular season and four more in the postseason. She averaged 10.6 points, 7.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds last year with the Sun.

Aside from bringing in Thomas, the Mercury were already poised to look different next season. They'll return 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, but Brittney Griner has moved on after 11 seasons, with sources telling ESPN she agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream. And Diana Taurasi is considering retiring. In addition to moving on from Cloud and Allen, who both spent one season in the Valley, the team has been in talks with Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner.

In their first season under Nate Tibbetts, the Mercury were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Lynx. They are chasing their first championship since 2014 and fourth overall.

Connecticut recently hired former Belgium national team coach Rachid Meziane to lead the organization, replacing Stephanie White, who left for the Indiana Fever. The Sun still have Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa under contract, and signed Caitlin Bickle to a training camp deal earlier this month.