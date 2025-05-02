Dawn Staley and others heap praise on A'ja Wilson, who fights back tears as she recounts the hardships her grandmother faced on the very ground where her statue now rises. (1:11)

WNBA preseason kicked off Friday, and A'ja Wilson immediately turned heads -- but not for usual reasons.

The Las Vegas Aces superstar -- and reigning MVP -- showed up to the team's preseason opener in a full UConn Huskies fit: a graphic tee and red-and-navy pinstriped overalls. Which, for a proud South Carolina Gamecocks alumna (with a statue on campus, no less), seemed like a shocking choice.

But there was no betrayal here.

Wilson was making good on a friendly wager with her teammate, Kiah Stokes, a former UConn standout. The two agreed that whichever school lost the 2025 NCAA national championship game would have to wear the other's gear. South Carolina fell to UConn, 82-59, giving the Huskies their record 12th title -- and Stokes bragging rights.

NEVER thought we'd see the day A'ja Wilson wears UConn gear... but that's what happens when you lose a bet to Kiah Stokes!



Happy first day of preseason 😂 pic.twitter.com/dS6stywyD8 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 2, 2025

Despite the circumstances, Wilson leaned into it with flair.

The Aces' preseason opener just so happened to be against the Dallas Wings -- now home to UConn's latest star, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers.