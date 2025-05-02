WNBA preseason kicked off Friday, and A'ja Wilson immediately turned heads -- but not for usual reasons.
The Las Vegas Aces superstar -- and reigning MVP -- showed up to the team's preseason opener in a full UConn Huskies fit: a graphic tee and red-and-navy pinstriped overalls. Which, for a proud South Carolina Gamecocks alumna (with a statue on campus, no less), seemed like a shocking choice.
But there was no betrayal here.
Wilson was making good on a friendly wager with her teammate, Kiah Stokes, a former UConn standout. The two agreed that whichever school lost the 2025 NCAA national championship game would have to wear the other's gear. South Carolina fell to UConn, 82-59, giving the Huskies their record 12th title -- and Stokes bragging rights.
NEVER thought we'd see the day A'ja Wilson wears UConn gear... but that's what happens when you lose a bet to Kiah Stokes!— WNBA (@WNBA) May 2, 2025
Happy first day of preseason 😂 pic.twitter.com/dS6stywyD8
Despite the circumstances, Wilson leaned into it with flair.
The Aces' preseason opener just so happened to be against the Dallas Wings -- now home to UConn's latest star, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers.