Previewing the Australians for the upcoming WNBA season

Andre Snellings is moving the Connecticut Suns' Tina Charles and Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins up fantasy draft boards and fading Indiana Fever's DeWanna Bonner and Las Vegas Aces' Jewell Loyd. (3:00)

Open Extended Reactions

It's been an action-packed time for Australians in the WNBA all before a ball has been tipped in the 29th instalment of the world's elite women's basketball competition.

Seven players will compete in the season, with another four Aussies just missing the cut, while Opals coach Sandy Brondello leads New York Liberty in their quest for back-to-back titles.

Olympians Steph Talbot, Sami Whitcomb and Bec Allen are all in new colours in 2025.

Talbot was traded by the Los Angeles Sparks in February and will make history as a member of the inaugural Golden State Valkyries team. It's a fifth WNBA club for the triple Olympian who has suited up for Phoenix Mercury, Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm and the Sparks since debuting in 2017.

Fresh from the biggest 12 months of her career, Whitcomb will become the latest in a long like of Aussies to fly the flag in the desert with Phoenix following a second stint in Seattle.

The 35-year-old guard is riding a wave of strong form and success after claiming a bronze medal with the Opals in her first Olympic Games in Paris, winning the WNBL's Most Valuable Player award in a canter followed by Grand Final MVP honours in a championship with Bendigo Spirit.

Stephanie Talbot of the Golden State Valkyries poses for a portrait. Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Allen, meanwhile, who was an 11th hour withdrawal from the Olympics with a serious hamstring injury, has displayed trademark steely resolve and grit by overcoming another setback to return to the WNBA.

With internal injuries marring her home World Cup experience in 2022, Allen made her comeback with Connecticut Sun in 2023. She played the first half of last season with Phoenix but didn't return to the court after the Olympic break, as she healed her body.

Her debut at the Sky marks another triumphant return.

Alanna Smith and Ezi Magbegor were the Opals top performers in Paris and their careers continue to take an upward trajectory at Minnesota and Seattle respectively.

A controversial call on Smith in Game 5 of the Championship Series saw the Lynx pipped at the post in what was a bitter end to a breakout season.

The Tasmanian-born forward played in China during the off-season and will play an integral role in the Lynx contending once again.

Still just 25 and with two Olympics and two World Cups under her belt, Magbegor soars into her sixth year in the league.

She is fresh from more success, adding more hardware to a bulging trophy cabinet with All-Star Five selection (averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists) on the way to winning the Euro League title with Czech outfit ZVVZ USK Praha last month.

Jade Melbourne of the Washington Mystics handles the ball. A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images

Paris Olympic medallist Jade Melbourne has enjoyed a more settled lead-up to her third WNBA campaign after she was traded from Seattle Storm to Washington Mystics on the eve of last season's opener in dramatic circumstances.

Leading the improved UC Capitals, Melbourne honed her leadership skills, put up consistent numbers (15.7 points, 6.8 assists, 2 steals ppg) across the recent WNBL season and saved her best for last - a 40-point display against eventual champs Bendigo in the final game of the regular rounds.

Two years after being selected by the Sparks with Pick 14 in the 2023 draft, Shaniece Swain takes her bag of offensive tricks to the USA.

The 21-year-old scoring machine was third in the WNBL for points (17.1 ppg) behind Whitcomb and Southside import Naz Hillmon, who will again suit up for Atlanta. She was a highlight reel in her first season with Sydney with her brilliant three-point range on show during a 40-piece against Townsville in January.

Olympians Anneli Maley (Los Angeles Sparks) and Ally Wilson (Chicago Sky) plus Shyla Heal (Phoenix Mercury) and Chloe Bibby (Golden State Valkyries) were all waived during training camp but remain eligible to be selected by another WNBA outfit.

WNBA Opening Weekend:

Saturday

Jade Melbourne and the Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream

Alanna Smith and the Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings

Shaneice Swain's Los Angeles Sparks vs. Steph Talbot's Valkyries

Sunday

Sandy Brondello's New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces

Bec Allen's Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever

Ezi Magbegor's Seattle Storm vs. Sami Whitcomb's Phoenix Mercury