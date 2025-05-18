The WNBA said Sunday that it is looking into allegations of "hateful fan comments" directed at Angel Reese during Saturday's game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever in Indianapolis after an incident involving Caitlin Clark and Reese.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms -- they have no place in our league or in society," the league said in a statement. "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."

In the third quarter of Indiana's 93-58 win over Chicago, Clark slapped at the ball after Reese grabbed an offensive rebound and had a clear path to the basket. Reese fell to the court, got back up and tried to confront Clark. Fever forward Aliyah Boston got between them. Clark's foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1, and Reese and Boston were assessed technical fouls.

Reese was booed by fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse throughout the game, but the volume increased during her ensuing foul shots.

Reese declined to comment Sunday through a representative.

The players' association encouraged the league to investigate.

"The WNBPA is aware of reports of hateful comments at yesterday's game in Indianapolis and supports the WNBA's current investigation into this matter," the Women's National Basketball Players Association said in a statement. "Such behavior is unacceptable in our sport. Under the WNBA's 'No Space for Hate' policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all."

The WNBA announced plans for its "No Space for Hate" platform Thursday, billing it as a "a multi-dimensional platform designed to combat hate and promote respect across all WNBA spaces -- from online discourse to in-arena behavior."

"We believe that basketball can be a unifying force -- a place where people from all walks of life come together not just to watch a game, but to connect," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement last week. "We want our arenas, and our social platforms filled with energy and fandom -- not hate and vitriol."

The Fever said they are cooperating with the league's investigation.

"We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday's game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said in a statement. "We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players."

Following the game, Reese and Clark downplayed the incident between them.

"Basketball play," Reese said. "Refs got it right. Move on."

"Let's not make it something that it's not," Clark said. "It was just a good play on the basketball. I'm not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that's up to their discretion. It's a take foul to put them at the free throw line. I've watched a lot of basketball in my life; that's exactly what it was. I wasn't trying to do anything malicious. That's not the type of player I am."