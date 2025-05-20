Chiney Ogwumike and Monica McNutt say fans need to let WNBA players compete and stop adding fuel to the fire in the Clark-Reese rivalry. (3:44)

There are the completely predictable teams at the top of ESPN's WNBA Power Rankings, and also one squad virtually no one was expecting. Last season's WNBA Finals teams, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, got out of the gate well, as did the Indiana Fever, a team most league followers think will be one of the most exciting to watch in 2025.

But the Washington Mystics, near the bottom in most preseason projections with a new coach and starting two rookies, shook up opening weekend with two victories to get everyone's attention.

It has been a difficult start, however, for top draft pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. Bueckers is experiencing what a lot of No. 1 selections go through, because they are generally joining teams that struggled the prior season. Dallas was 9-31 in 2024, ahead of only the Los Angeles Sparks in the final standings. And through Monday, the Wings are sitting at the bottom at 0-2.

Bueckers gets a homecoming to Minnesota this week, although no one is looking forward to playing the Lynx. They look deeper than they did last season and take over the top spot in Week 1.

Preseason ranking: 2

Next seven days: vs. DAL (Wednesday), vs. CON (Friday)

In victories at Dallas and Washington, Napheesa Collier led the way in scoring with a combined 57 points, Jessica Shepard led in rebounds (18) and Courtney Williams in assists (19). It will be no surprise to see that trio leading those categories a lot this season. Shepard's return after missing last season due to prioritization rules adds to the Lynx's depth. Minnesota shot 50.4% over the two games and had 27 assists in each.

Preseason ranking: 1

Next seven days: @ CHI (Thursday), @ IND (Saturday)

The Liberty collected their jewelry from the 2024 championship and then continued their mastery of the past year-plus against Las Vegas, winning the opener 92-78 Saturday in Brooklyn. Despite going 4-of-21 from 3-point range, New York dominated behind 25 points from Breanna Stewart, 22 from Natasha Cloud in her Liberty debut and 17 from Jonquel Jones.

Preseason ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. ATL (Tuesday), @ ATL (Thursday), vs. NY (Saturday)

The Fever controlled their 93-58 victory Saturday over Chicago pretty much from the start and looked equally good offensively and defensively, with Caitlin Clark getting a triple-double. They face Atlanta twice this week after defeating the Dream by five in the preseason May 10, but Dream center Brittney Griner had just a two-minute cameo in that game. It will be a more interesting matchup with her playing.

Preseason ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ GS (Wednesday), @ LV (Friday), @ PHO (Sunday)

The early weeks of the season can result in some teams starting out high in the Power Rankings ... that are not necessarily going to stay there. But it could also be the case that the Mystics intend to surprise most WNBA observers and stay in the top half of the league. The Mystics opened with victories against Atlanta and Connecticut behind Brittney Sykes' combined 49 points and 12 assists.

Preseason ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. LA (Wednesday), @ SEA (Friday), vs. WAS (Sunday)

News that Kahleah Copper, last season's top scorer for Phoenix, will be out four to six weeks after knee arthroscopy and that Natasha Mack will miss two to three weeks with a back injury didn't seem to dampen the Mercury's spirits. They won their opener 81-59 against Seattle. Satou Sabally (27 points) and Alyssa Thomas (20) had big games to start their time with the Mercury.

Preseason ranking: 10

Next seven days: @ PHO (Wednesday), vs. GS (Friday), vs. CHI (Sunday)

The Sparks took control in Golden State's franchise opener with an 84-67 win Friday behind Kelsey Plum's 37 points in her Los Angeles debut. Then the former Las Vegas star had 18 points Sunday when the Sparks fell in their home opener to Minnesota. Plum also has been the Sparks' top distributor, with a combined 11 assists.

Preseason ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ CON (Tuesday), vs. WAS (Friday), @ SEA (Sunday)

The Aces beat the Liberty in the 2023 WNBA Finals. Since then, they have lost seven of their past eight games against New York, including the teams' season opener Saturday. Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson picked up where she left off in 2024, with 31 points and 16 rebounds. But Jewell Loyd had a rough Aces debut, shooting 2-of-10 from the field for five points.

Preseason ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. PHO (Friday), vs. LV (Sunday)

It wasn't a fun opener for the Storm, who scored the second-fewest points of any team during the season's first weekend in their 81-59 loss at Phoenix on Saturday. But they bounced back with a 79-71 win at Dallas on Monday. Nneka Ogwumike led the way with 23 points and 18 rebounds, while Skylar Diggins had 21 points and nine assists.

Preseason ranking: 5

Next seven days: @ IND (Tuesday), vs. IND (Thursday), vs. DAL (Saturday), vs. CON (Sunday)

The Dream scored 90 points in their opener Friday, a total they reached just three times last season as the WNBA's lowest-scoring team. However, they gave up 94 in the loss to Washington. Atlanta now has back-to-back games against Indiana, a difficult offense to keep up with.

Preseason ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ MIN (Wednesday), @ ATL (Saturday)

The Wings are off to a rough start, although admittedly their losses have been to Minnesota and Seattle, two teams in the top six of the preseason rankings. No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers had 10 points and seven rebounds in the Wings' opener and 19 points and eight assists in her second pro game. Fellow guard Arike Ogunbowale is struggling from the field: 6-of-26 (23.1%).

Preseason ranking: 11

Next seven days: vs. LV (Tuesday), @ MIN (Friday), @ ATL (Sunday)

With so many faces that defined the franchise now gone, the new-look Sun lost their opener 90-85 to Washington on Sunday. This despite having five players score in double figures, led by Tina Charles' 23 points. But the Sun's defense allowed Washington to shoot 51.6%, which is a concern.

Preseason ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. NY (Thursday), @ LA (Sunday)

The Sky didn't look good offensively at any point in their 93-58 loss at Indiana on Saturday, shooting 29.1%. But there is a new coach in Tyler Marsh and a new backcourt in Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse and Ariel Atkins. Plus, the Fever played well. We will see how Chicago responds to such a dispiriting opener.

Preseason ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. WAS (Wednesday), @ LA (Friday)

The Valkyries had a ton of fan enthusiasm for their inaugural game Friday. But they ran out of gas with a seven-point fourth quarter in an 84-67 loss to Los Angeles. There were bright spots, including veteran Tiffany Hayes' 19 points and nine rebounds. Plus, they are just getting off the starting line.