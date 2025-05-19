Stephen A. Smith weighs in on Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese in the Fever's victory over the Sky. (1:01)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Fever players spoke Monday after practice about the WNBA investigating allegations of "hateful fan comments" toward Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during Saturday's season opener for the teams.

No one on the Fever squad said they heard anything specific from the sellout crowd at the 93-58 Indiana victory. But they added that they understood the need for an investigation.

"There's no place for that in our game, there's no place for that in society," Fever guard Caitlin Clark said. "Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena -- whether player or fan -- to have a great experience. I appreciate the league doing that [investigation]. I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that."

Social media posts during Saturday's game said hateful remarks or noises were made toward Reese after a third-quarter incident involving her and Clark. Clark fouled Reese to prevent an open layup attempt. Reese objected to the foul and tried to confront Clark, but Indiana's Aliyah Boston kept the players apart.

Clark's foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1, and both Reese and Boston got technical fouls. Boston was stunned when told after the game that she had received a technical despite being the player who quickly defused the situation.

On Monday, Boston said it's important for players to keep reiterating the message that fans need to maintain decorum while still enjoying the game.

"No type of hate is ever welcomed here," Boston said. "As a player you just have to stay strong and be able to call it out if something happens.

"We as athletes have to make sure that fans know it's OK to be passionate, to cheer us on, to get loud. But at the end of the day, it's about respect. If it was your daughter out on the court, you would want that respect being shown. That has to be the mindset for every fan when they step into an arena."

DeWanna Bonner, in her 16th season in the WNBA but first with the Fever, said that the team briefly discussed the situation and that everyone is on the same page.

"We keep uplifting each other and speaking out on these things when that is needed," Bonner said. "That's not what we as players stand for, not what the Indiana Fever organization stands for. It's zero tolerance.

"Of course, we want a tough environment for opposing teams to play in. But a basketball environment where people can still just enjoy the game."

The Fever next play Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.