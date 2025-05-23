The Liberty dizzy the Sky on picture-perfect passing before Breanna Stewart buries a 3-pointer. (0:25)

CHICAGO -- Led by Natasha Cloud with four 3-pointers and 18 points, the defending champion New York Liberty broke the WNBA regular-season record by making 19 3s in a 99-74 victory over the Chicago Sky on Thursday night.

Eight of nine Liberty players who attempted a 3-pointer made at least one from deep as the team finished 19-for-34 (56%). The previous team and WNBA highs were 18 3-pointers in a regular-season game. The Las Vegas Aces made 23 3s in a playoff game in 2022.

Cloud made 4 of 5 from deep and had eight assists. Kennedy Burke had 17 points off the bench, going 4-of-4 on 3s. Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points, Breanna Stewart 12 and Jonquel Jones 11 for New York (2-0).

New York shot 55% overall and made 16 of 17 free throws.

Chicago's Angel Reese was 0-for-8 shooting and scored two points. It was the first time since 2021 that she failed to make at least one basket, ending a streak of 136 games, college and pro. She went 0-for-6 for Maryland in a 2021 Sweet 16 loss to Texas.

Reese had 12 rebounds, eight on offense, and five of Chicago's 23 turnovers.

The Liberty led 28-23 after one quarter and 36-30 in the second before closing the half on a 17-2 run.

Chicago (0-2) scored the first eight points of the third quarter but was never closer than a 13-point deficit. Cloud scored eight points in New York's 13-4 run in the first 2½ minutes of the fourth quarter for an 88-58 lead.

Rachel Banham led Chicago with 15 points. Fourteen-year veteran Courtney Vandersloot, who played for New York last season when the Liberty won their first WNBA championship, scored 14 for the Sky.