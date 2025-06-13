A'ja Wilson rises for an epic block on the Sparks in the third quarter. (0:16)

A'ja Wilson will miss the Las Vegas Aces' game against the Dallas Wings on Friday night after being placed in the concussion protocol, the team said.

Wilson sustained the concussion in Wednesday's 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. She was struck on the face as she went up to defend a drive to the basket by the Sparks' Dearica Hamby. Wilson took herself out of the game with 1:17 left in the third quarter, immediately pulled a towel to her nose and did not return.

After the game, Aces coach Becky Hammon said Wilson was bleeding from her head and would need to see a doctor for further evaluation.

Losing Wilson, even for one game, is a big blow for the Aces, who are off to a disappointing 4-4 start. Now, they'll have to face No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers -- who just returned from concussion protocol and an illness -- without the three-time MVP when they take on the Wings in Las Vegas.

Wilson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season.