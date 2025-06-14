Caitlin Clark talks about how being sidelined with injury will help her grow and discusses her excitement to return to the court. (0:36)

Caitlin Clark is back.

The Indiana Fever star will take the court along with Sophie Cunningham against the New York Liberty on Saturday, the team announced on Friday.

Clark has been out with a quad strain since May 26, but she'll seek vengeance in her return against the Liberty.

Indiana came inches within defeating the Liberty on May 24 when Aliyah Boston finished with a team-high 27 points and 13 rebounds followed by Clark's 18 points and 10 assists.

Things came down to the wire after the Fever allowed the Liberty to surge late in the fourth quarter, capped by a defensive stop from Natasha Cloud that resulted in cries for a foul call from Indiana.

With Clark and Cunningham back in the fold for the Fever, can they prevent Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Cloud from collecting another win on their home court?

Follow here for live updates, highlights and the best moments from Liberty-Fever.