Rhyne Howard made a career-high nine 3-pointers -- tying the WNBA single-game record -- and finished with a season-high 36 points as the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 88-70 on Friday night.

In addition, Atlanta's Brittney Griner moved into second place on the WNBA career blocks list, passing Lisa Leslie.

Howard broke the Dream franchise record for 3-pointers in a game, topping Renee Montgomery's eight in 2018. She joined three other players who also hit nine 3s in a single game.

Most 3s In A Game -- WNBA History Year Player 3s 2025 Rhyne Howard 9* 2024 Arike Ogunbowale 9 2023 Jewell Loyd 9 2019 Kelsey Mitchell 9 *Dream franchise record -- ESPN Research

Howard, who was scoreless in the first quarter, had 11 points in the third to help Atlanta take a 58-54 lead. She ended that quarter with a jumper from the free throw line and began the fourth with a 3-pointer for a seven-point lead. Howard added another 3-pointer with 8:18 remaining for the first double-digit lead of the game at 66-56.

Howard also scored 11 points during Atlanta's 18-3 run in the fourth to take a 79-59 lead.

It was Howard's ninth career 30-point game, the second most in franchise history behind Angel McCoughtry's 32.

Griner blocked a shot by Elizabeth Williams late in the third quarter to move into a tie with Leslie (822). She added another in the fourth to sit alone in second, trailing Margo Dydek's record 877. Griner would finish the game with seven points and three blocks.

Atlanta's Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard both added to the WNBA record book Friday night. Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Allisha Gray added 15 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for Atlanta. Brionna Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jordin Canada scored 12 to go with eight assists.

Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago (2-7) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Angel Reese added 12 points and nine boards, her second straight game with 10-plus points, tying her longest streak this season. Ariel Atkins also scored 12.

The Dream improved to 7-3, matching their best start to a season since 2016.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.