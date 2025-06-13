WNBA players with the most 3-pointers in a single game

Open Extended Reactions

The 3-point shot has become an indispensable weapon in basketball at every level. When players heat up on the court, timely 3-point streaks can turn the tide of games.

Many of the most prolific scorers and 3-point shooters in women's basketball history have played in the WNBA. Take a look at the players who have scored the most 3-pointers in a single WNBA game:

Arike Ogunbowale, 9 vs. Indiana Fever on Sept. 1, 2024

Jewell Loyd, 9 at Washington Mystics on July 11, 2023

Kelsey Mitchell, 9 vs. Connecticut Sun on Sept. 8, 2019

Rachel Banham, 8 vs. Phoenix Mercury on July 14, 2024

Kayla McBride, 8 at Phoenix Mercury on June 7, 2024

Sabrina Ionescu, 8 at Atlanta Dream on June 9, 2023

Jewell Loyd, 8 at Los Angeles Sparks on June 3, 2023

Jewell Loyd, 8 at Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 14, 2022

Diana Taurasi, 8 vs. Indiana Fever on Sept. 3, 2020

Leilani Mitchell, 8 at Washington Mystics on July 30, 2019

Renee Montgomery, 8 at New York Liberty on Aug. 12, 2018

Shekinna Stricklen, 8 at Dallas Wings on July 22, 2018

Diana Taurasi, 8 at Chicago Sky on June 1, 2017

Riquna Williams, 8 at San Antonio Silver Stars on Sept. 8, 2013

Diana Taurasi, 8 at Tulsa Shock on May 25, 2010

Diana Taurasi, 8 at Houston Comets on Aug. 10, 2006

