What are the best team starts in WNBA history?

Every team hopes to get off to a hot start each year. The New York Liberty have opened the 2025 season with their best start in franchise history.
The defending WNBA champions have begun the 2025 campaign 9-0, besting the franchise's previous record start of 7-0 during the league's inaugural season in 1997.
New York is the ninth team in WNBA history to begin a season 9-0. The Minnesota Lynx also opened 2025 with nine straight wins before suffering their first loss.
Here is a look at the teams with the best start to a season in WNBA history.
2016: Minnesota Lynx, 13-0
2016: Los Angeles Sparks, 11-0*
2012: Minnesota Lynx, 10-0
2025: New York Liberty, 9-0
2025: Minnesota Lynx, 9-0
2024: Connecticut Sun, 9-0
2017: Minnesota Lynx, 9-0*
2003: Los Angeles Sparks, 9-0
2001: Los Angeles Sparks, 9-0*
*Won WNBA championship
Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, features, analysis, stats, schedules and more.