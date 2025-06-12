What are the best team starts in WNBA history?

Open Extended Reactions

Every team hopes to get off to a hot start each year. The New York Liberty have opened the 2025 season with their best start in franchise history.

The defending WNBA champions have begun the 2025 campaign 9-0, besting the franchise's previous record start of 7-0 during the league's inaugural season in 1997.

New York is the ninth team in WNBA history to begin a season 9-0. The Minnesota Lynx also opened 2025 with nine straight wins before suffering their first loss.

Here is a look at the teams with the best start to a season in WNBA history.

2016: Minnesota Lynx, 13-0

2016: Los Angeles Sparks, 11-0*

2012: Minnesota Lynx, 10-0

2025: New York Liberty, 9-0

2025: Minnesota Lynx, 9-0

2024: Connecticut Sun, 9-0

2017: Minnesota Lynx, 9-0*

2003: Los Angeles Sparks, 9-0

2001: Los Angeles Sparks, 9-0*

*Won WNBA championship

