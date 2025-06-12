        <
          What are the best team starts in WNBA history?

          The New York Liberty had a franchise-best start to their 2025 season. Michael Reaves/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 12, 2025, 06:13 PM

          Every team hopes to get off to a hot start each year. The New York Liberty have opened the 2025 season with their best start in franchise history.

          The defending WNBA champions have begun the 2025 campaign 9-0, besting the franchise's previous record start of 7-0 during the league's inaugural season in 1997.

          New York is the ninth team in WNBA history to begin a season 9-0. The Minnesota Lynx also opened 2025 with nine straight wins before suffering their first loss.

          Here is a look at the teams with the best start to a season in WNBA history.

          2016: Minnesota Lynx, 13-0

          2016: Los Angeles Sparks, 11-0*

          2012: Minnesota Lynx, 10-0

          2025: New York Liberty, 9-0

          2025: Minnesota Lynx, 9-0

          2024: Connecticut Sun, 9-0

          2017: Minnesota Lynx, 9-0*

          2003: Los Angeles Sparks, 9-0

          2001: Los Angeles Sparks, 9-0*

          *Won WNBA championship

