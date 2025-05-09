WNBA players with the most points in a single game

Open Extended Reactions

A'ja Wilson had one of the greatest single seasons in WNBA history in 2024. But her 2023 campaign was also one for the record books.

Wilson led the league in blocks (2.2 per game) that year en route to earning her second straight WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award. The 6-foot-4 center was also named 2023 WNBA Finals MVP on the way to leading the Las Vegas Aces to their second consecutive WNBA championship.

Wilson finished third in a tightly contested race for the 2023 WNBA MVP award behind winner Breanna Stewart and runner-up Alyssa Thomas.

Wilson's most notable performance during the 2023 season came on Aug. 22, when she scored 53 points on 16-of-23 shooting with seven rebounds and four blocks in a 112-100 win against the Atlanta Dream. Wilson's 53-point effort tied Liz Cambage for the WNBA single-game record.

Here is a look at the players who have scored the most points in a single WNBA game:

