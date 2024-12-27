Paige Bueckers' UConn awards and basketball accomplishments

Open Extended Reactions

Paige Bueckers made history by becoming the first freshman woman to earn Associated Press Player of the Year honors. Since then, the Hopkins, Minnesota, native has been one of the brightest stars in women's basketball.

Here's a look at some of Bueckers' most notable career accomplishments:

College (Connecticut)

Senior

▪︎ Scored 1,000th career point in 55th career game, tying Maya Moore as the fastest Connecticut player to reach the milestone

▪︎ 2024 WBCA first-team All-American

▪︎ 2024 AP first-team All-American

▪︎ 2024 USBWA first-team All-American

▪︎ 2024 Wooden Award first-team All-American

▪︎ 2024 CSC first-team academic All-American

▪︎ 2024 Big East Player of the Year

▪︎ 2024 Big East Scholar-Athlete of the Year

▪︎ 2024 NCAA tournament Final Four All-Tournament Team

▪︎ 2024 NCAA tournament Portland 3 Region Most Outstanding Player

▪︎ 2024 Big East tournament Most Outstanding Player

2024 All-Big East First Team

Sophomore

▪︎ 2022 NCAA tournament Final Four All-Tournament Team

▪︎ 2022 NCAA tournament Bridgeport Region Most Outstanding Player

Freshman

▪︎ 2021 Wooden Award winner

▪︎ 2021 Naismith Trophy winner

▪︎ 2021 AP Player of the Year

▪︎ 2021 USBWA National Player of the Year

▪︎ 2021 USBWA National Freshman of the Year

▪︎ 2021 WBCA first-team All-American

▪︎ 2021 AP first-team All-American

▪︎ 2021 USBWA first-team All-American

▪︎ 2021 WBCA Freshman of the Year

▪︎ 2021 NCAA tournament Final Four All-Tournament Team

▪︎ 2021 NCAA tournament River Walk Region Most Outstanding Player

▪︎ 2021 Big East Player of the Year

▪︎ 2021 Big East Freshman of the Year

▪︎ 2021 Big East tournament Most Outstanding Player

▪︎ 2021 All-Big East First Team

▪︎ 2021 Big East All-Freshman Team

▪︎ 2021 espnW Player of the Year

▪︎ 2021 espnW Freshman of the Year

▪︎ Freshman single-season school record for assists (168)

High school (Hopkins in Minnetonka, Minnesota)

▪︎ 2020 Gatorade National Player of the Year

▪︎ 2020 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year

▪︎ 2020 Naismith Prep Player of the Year

▪︎ 2020 McDonald's All American

▪︎ 2020 Minnesota Miss Basketball

International

▪︎ 2019 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year

▪︎ 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP

▪︎ Won gold at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup

▪︎ Won gold at the 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup

▪︎ Won gold at the 2017 FIBA Under-16 Women's Americas Championship

▪︎ Won gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics

