What's the longest NCAA women's basketball winning streak?

No. 5 UCLA defeated top-ranked South Carolina 77-62 on Nov. 24, 2024, ending a 43-game winning streak for the defending national champion. The Gamecocks hadn't lost since March 31, 2023, to Iowa in the national semifinals.

The 15-point loss marked the Gamecocks' largest defeat since falling by 25 to eventual national champion Baylor in the 2019 Sweet 16. It also ended South Carolina's 33-game road winning streak, which dated to December 2021.

The Bruins entered the top-five clash 0-20 in program history against teams ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Though the Gamecocks' 43-game winning streak was impressive, it fell short of the longest in the history of the sport. Here are the longest overall winning streaks in women's college basketball history:

111 games

Connecticut, 2014-2017

90 games

Connecticut, 2008-2010

81 games

Washington (St. Louis, Missouri) (Division III), 1998-2001

73 games

Ashland (Division II), 2016-2018

70 games

Connecticut, 2001-2003

68 games

Amherst (Division III), 2016-2018

64 games

Transylvania (Division III), 2022-2024

61 games

Hope (Division III), 2019-2022

Thomas More (Division III), 2015-2017

60 games

Capital (Division III), 1994-1995

58 games

DePauw (Division III), 2012-2014

54 games

Louisiana Tech, 1980-1982

53 games

FDU-Florham (Division III), 2013-2015

51 games

Washburn (Division II), 2005-2006

50 games

Amherst (Division III), 2011-2012

49 games

North Dakota State (Division II), 1994-1995

47 games

Connecticut, 2013-2015

46 games

Tennessee, 1996-1998

44 games

Hope (Division III), 2005-2007

43 games

South Carolina, 2023-2024

