What's the longest NCAA women's basketball winning streak?

No. 5 UCLA defeated top-ranked South Carolina 77-62 on Nov. 24, 2024, ending a 43-game winning streak for the defending national champion. The Gamecocks hadn't lost since March 31, 2023, to Iowa in the national semifinals.
The 15-point loss marked the Gamecocks' largest defeat since falling by 25 to eventual national champion Baylor in the 2019 Sweet 16. It also ended South Carolina's 33-game road winning streak, which dated to December 2021.
The Bruins entered the top-five clash 0-20 in program history against teams ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Though the Gamecocks' 43-game winning streak was impressive, it fell short of the longest in the history of the sport. Here are the longest overall winning streaks in women's college basketball history:
111 games
Connecticut, 2014-2017
90 games
Connecticut, 2008-2010
81 games
Washington (St. Louis, Missouri) (Division III), 1998-2001
73 games
Ashland (Division II), 2016-2018
70 games
Connecticut, 2001-2003
68 games
Amherst (Division III), 2016-2018
64 games
Transylvania (Division III), 2022-2024
61 games
Hope (Division III), 2019-2022
Thomas More (Division III), 2015-2017
60 games
Capital (Division III), 1994-1995
58 games
DePauw (Division III), 2012-2014
54 games
Louisiana Tech, 1980-1982
53 games
FDU-Florham (Division III), 2013-2015
51 games
Washburn (Division II), 2005-2006
50 games
Amherst (Division III), 2011-2012
49 games
North Dakota State (Division II), 1994-1995
47 games
Connecticut, 2013-2015
46 games
Tennessee, 1996-1998
44 games
Hope (Division III), 2005-2007
43 games
South Carolina, 2023-2024
