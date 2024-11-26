        <
          What's the longest NCAA women's basketball winning streak?

          Kiki Rice and No. 5 UCLA defeated top-ranked South Carolina 77-62 on Sunday. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Nov 26, 2024, 11:47 PM

          No. 5 UCLA defeated top-ranked South Carolina 77-62 on Nov. 24, 2024, ending a 43-game winning streak for the defending national champion. The Gamecocks hadn't lost since March 31, 2023, to Iowa in the national semifinals.

          The 15-point loss marked the Gamecocks' largest defeat since falling by 25 to eventual national champion Baylor in the 2019 Sweet 16. It also ended South Carolina's 33-game road winning streak, which dated to December 2021.

          The Bruins entered the top-five clash 0-20 in program history against teams ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

          Though the Gamecocks' 43-game winning streak was impressive, it fell short of the longest in the history of the sport. Here are the longest overall winning streaks in women's college basketball history:

          111 games

          Connecticut, 2014-2017

          90 games

          Connecticut, 2008-2010

          81 games

          Washington (St. Louis, Missouri) (Division III), 1998-2001

          73 games

          Ashland (Division II), 2016-2018

          70 games

          Connecticut, 2001-2003

          68 games

          Amherst (Division III), 2016-2018

          64 games

          Transylvania (Division III), 2022-2024

          61 games

          Hope (Division III), 2019-2022

          Thomas More (Division III), 2015-2017

          60 games

          Capital (Division III), 1994-1995

          58 games

          DePauw (Division III), 2012-2014

          54 games

          Louisiana Tech, 1980-1982

          53 games

          FDU-Florham (Division III), 2013-2015

          51 games

          Washburn (Division II), 2005-2006

          50 games

          Amherst (Division III), 2011-2012

          49 games

          North Dakota State (Division II), 1994-1995

          47 games

          Connecticut, 2013-2015

          46 games

          Tennessee, 1996-1998

          44 games

          Hope (Division III), 2005-2007

          43 games

          South Carolina, 2023-2024

