UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- No. 4 UConn sank a program-record 20 3-pointers in a 101-68 rout of Iowa State on Tuesday night in the second game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase doubleheader.

The Huskies comfortably surpassed their previous season high of 14 3-pointers, converting 58.8% of their attempts (20 of 34) against the Cyclones, who were 8 of 25 from deep.

"Basketball is a make-shot, miss-shot game, and they made a lot of them, and that's to their credit. They're a great team," Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. "They play the game the right way. So just nothing we could do to stop it.

"The way they shot the ball was unlike something I've seen in a long time."

UConn sophomore Ashlynn Shade had seven 3-pointers en route to 27 points, both career highs.

"I really didn't expect this. I thought we would have a difficult time," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "I said, 'We need to win the 3-point battle by quite a few because they make nine a game.'

"When the basket looks big early on, the basket just gets bigger as the game goes on, and for some players, they make their first two or three, they think they can make the next 23."

Shade was 6 of 6 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, scoring 20 points.

"It means everything to be a part of something that's so big, being part of UConn history," said Shade, who finished 7 of 10 from deep. "It's just super surreal."

The Huskies also got a quintet of 3s from freshman Sarah Strong (5 of 9, career-high 29 points) and senior Paige Bueckers (5 of 7, 27 points).

It marked the first time in the past 25 seasons that UConn had three players with at least 25 points in the same game. No other Division I team has had a trio of players do that this season.

Bueckers, Shade and Strong are also the first Division I trio with at least 25 points and five 3-pointers apiece in the same game over the past 25 seasons.

Freshman Allie Ziebell notched UConn's 19th 3-pointer to set the program record (previously set in 2014-15 and 2008-09) with 3:19 left in the game, before classmate Morgan Cheli made No. 20 with 2:04 to go.

Ashlynn Shade set the tone for the Huskies by going 6 of 6 from deep in the opening quarter. David Butler II-Imagn Images

"It would have been a bad game of H-O-R-S-E the way they were knocking them in," Fennelly said.

Added Shade: "It was just super cool to be a part of and just such a fun game to play."

The 3-point outburst from Shade in particular was welcomed, giving the Huskies a third major scorer. They've missed that recently with guard Azzi Fudd sidelined the past three games because of a knee sprain.

"I think we're going to need three legitimate big-time scorers the entire season," Auriemma said. "Where they come from, it really doesn't matter to me, but hopefully we'll have at least four maybe when Azzi gets back."

UConn next faces No. 7 USC on Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut, in its second top-10 matchup this month. It lost to then-No. 8 Notre Dame last week.

No. 5 LSU beat Seton Hall 91-64 in the opener of Women's Showcase earlier Tuesday.

Information from ESPN Research was used in this report.