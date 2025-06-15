Angel Reese records her first triple-double for the Chicago Sky with 11 assists, 11 points and 13 rebounds. (1:39)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Angel Reese had 11 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds for her first career triple-double in the Chicago Sky's 78-66 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

At 23 years and 40 days old, she became the second-youngest player to record a triple-double in WNBA history, behind only Caitlin Clark, who did it twice while still 22.

Reese's 11 assists were more than double her previous career high and helped put five Sky players in double figures. Hailey Van Lith's 16 points led a dominant bench for Chicago (3-7) that outscored the Sun reserves 36-2 in the Commissioner's Cup game.

Youngest Players to Record Triple-Double Angel Reese is the second-youngest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double at 23 years and 40 days old; only Caitlin Clark was younger. Age July 2024 Caitlin Clark 22-166 Sept. 2024 Caitlin Clark 22-226 Sunday Angel Reese 23-40 May 2025 Caitlin Clark 23-115 May 2021 Sabrina Ionescu 23-163

Kia Nurse had 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three 3s, and Kamilla Cardoso and Ariel Atkins both had 10 points. Reserve Rachel Banham made her 300th career 3-pointer.

Marina Mabrey scored 22 points with five 3s for the Sun (2-8). Tina Charles added 19 points and Jacy Sheldon had 12.

Both teams shot 40% and made six 3-pointers in the first half, but the Sky were perfect on eight free throws to take a 38-36 lead. Mabrey was the only player in double figures with 16.

Mabrey's 3 and two free throws by Charles gave Connecticut a 47-44 lead early in the second half, but Michaela Onyenwere and Reese converted three-point plays to make it 51-48. The Sky led 59-54 entering the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.