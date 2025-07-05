The "WNBA Countdown" crew react to Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier being named the WNBA All-Star team captains and discuss which players could end up on either team. (2:04)

Unrivaled co-founder and Women's National Basketball Players Association Vice President Napheesa Collier took to social media on Saturday afternoon to defend her role in both leagues after an accusation that she and Breanna Stewart have a conflict of interest went viral.

"So let me get this straight.... While everyone else was enjoying fireworks, you were thinking about how me and & Stewie of all people are conspiring to force a lockout that would result in less money year-round for WNBA players??" Collier's post on X read.

The post she responded to suggested that Collier and Stewart, who is also a co-founder of Unrivaled and is the president of the WNBPA, could not negotiate the upcoming CBA in "good faith" because of the financial benefits they would receive if the WNBA were to enter a lockout.

Back in March, Collier told CBS Sports' "We Need To Talk Now" that "no one wants" a lockout, but the players are "prepared for any possibility right now."

Recently several players, including Stewart, have said negotiations have not gone how they wanted.

"Absolutely frustrated," Stewart told reporters after shootaround on July 3. "Anytime you go back and forth, you're not expecting to hear that 'yes' on the first [proposal], but you're expecting to have a conversation. They kind of just ignored everything we said."

Both Collier and Stewart told ESPN that their work for Unrivaled and the WNBPA does not create a conflict of interest, but instead helps highlight areas that need improvement.

"[It's not a conflict] yet," Stewart told ESPN. "I think it's just a little bit different. The things we can take from Unrivaled are the TV deal and how huge and incredible that was, but also the numbers behind it like having three games per week. People were constantly paying attention to it ... Whether it's Phee or me or someone else at Unrivaled, we understand that's the standard now. That's what we expect when we come back to the W."

At Unrivaled, they paid athletes an average salary of $220,000, provided childcare and a multi-year television deal with Turner. Players also got equity in the league.

They were adamant that they did not time the launch of Unrivaled, which began in January, to coincide with CBA negotiations.

"The beauty of being in the players association, we are here for what's best for the players. And Unrivaled is what's best for the players ... Even indirectly, not just the players that are playing for us, we are helping out all players," Collier told ESPN in May. "That is the point of the players association. So we actually help. It's not a juggling act, it's actually complementary."

She continued: "I honestly don't even understand that viewpoint [of a conflict]. Because again, even though we only employ a certain amount of players, we affect all of the players. I feel like it's an advantage more than a conflict of interest. I don't even know what the conflict would be. We are making everyone more money."