Rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics were among the 12 reserves selected by league coaches on Sunday for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 19 in Indianapolis

Citron and Iriafen, selected No. 3 and No. 4 in April's draft, will join No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings as rookies in the All-Star Game. Buecker was chosen among the 10 starters in voting by fans, players and media.

Other first-time All-Stars include two veterans -- Golden State's Kayla Thornton (10th season) and Seattle's Gabby Williams (seventh season)

The Storm's Skylar Diggins (seventh All-Star appearance) and the Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas (sixth appearance) bring a lot of experience to the game. Same for the Los Angeles Sparks' Kelsey Plum, a former All-Star Game MVP, and the Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young, who each were named All-Stars for the fourth time.

The list of reserves was rounded out by the Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard (third appearance), the Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (third), the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese (second) and the Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams (second).

The All-Star captains are Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota's Napheesa Collier. They will draft their team rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves.

The other starters along with Clark, Collier and Bueckers are Indiana's Aliyah Boston, Atlanta's Allisha Gray, New York's Sabrina Ionescu, Seattle's Nneka Ogwumike, Phoenix's Satou Sabally, New York's Breanna Stewart and Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson.

The roster draft will be shown during ESPN's "WNBA Countdown" on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET). Any player unable to play in the All-Star Game will be replaced by a player chosen by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.