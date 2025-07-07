DeWanna Bonner gets it done on both sides of the ball (0:21)

Open Extended Reactions

WNBA veteran guard/forward DeWanna Bonner is expected to sign with the Phoenix Mercury in the coming days, league sources told ESPN on Monday.

Bonner, 37, began her career when she was drafted No. 5 by the Mercury in 2009 out of Auburn. She played 10 seasons in Phoenix, winning two WNBA titles there. In 2020, she went to Connecticut, where she spent five seasons before signing this year with the Indiana Fever.

She was one of the Fever's key off-season acquisitions but played just nine games with Indiana. Then she missed five games for personal reasons before the Fever opted to waive her on June 25 so she could play elsewhere.

Bonner said at that time in a news release, "I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise. Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

Bonner averaged in double figures in scoring in each of her 15 previous seasons in the WNBA. She was Sixth Woman of the Year her first three seasons but been a full-time starter since 2012. However, she started just three of the nine Fever games she appeared in and averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

For her WNBA career, Bonner has averaged 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 511 regular-season games. She also has appeared in 87 playoff games, in which she has averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Bonner is a six-time All-Star.

The Mercury were 12-6 and tied for second place with the New York Liberty in the WNBA standings heading into Monday's 10 p.m. ET game against the Dallas Wings in Phoenix.