Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson returned from a wrist injury in a big way Saturday, getting 34 points and 16 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces held off the visiting Golden State Valkyries 104-102. It's the first time this season that the Aces have scored 100 or more points.

Wilson injured her right (non-shooting) wrist in the Aces' 87-78 loss at New York on Tuesday and left that game early. She couldn't play Thursday, when Las Vegas fell 70-68 at Washington, giving up a 12-2 run to the Mystics to end the game.

Wilson said she was determined to get back on court Saturday against Golden State, which blew out the Aces 95-68 when they met June 7 in San Francisco. Wilson praised the Aces' medical staff in helping her return so soon.

"It is very hard for me to sit out games," she said. "It's very hard for me to follow directions sometimes because I want to be out there with my team. I'm going to continue to play through it because they're going to make sure that I'm ready and I'm comfortable.

"Once I get going, once you have that momentum, the last thing I'm thinking about is my wrist. When it comes to aches and pains, it's all part of the game. I'm going to play through it like anybody else in this league who is probably playing through a lot of stuff."

Wilson also missed three games earlier this year in concussion protocol.

"It's been tough for me this year, because this is probably the most I've ever been hurt throughout my whole career," she said. "So it's been a new space for me, but it's also allowed me to get within myself and see the game with a different eye."

Wilson, who shoots left-handed, said she felt fortunate the injury was to her right wrist. She showed no signs of shooting rust: Wilson was 12-of-16 from the field and 9-of-12 from the foul line. Wilson said rebounding and giving up second-chance points hurt the Aces at Washington, so she was determined to lead Las Vegas on the boards. She also had four assists and two blocks.

Wilson got help from teammate Jackie Young, who also had a big day with 30 points after shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 11-of-11 from the line. The Aces, who have had many ups and downs already this season, are now 10-11. Las Vegas has one game left -- Wednesday at Dallas -- before the All-Star break. Wilson (starter) and Young (reserve) are both All-Stars.

"We know what happened the last time we played the Valkyries there," Young said. "We just wanted to come out here today and get the job done. A'ja got us off to a great start and really kept it rolling the whole game."