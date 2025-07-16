Napheesa Collier leads the way with 29 points as the Lynx take down the Sky. (1:10)

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is nearly here, which means it's time to take stock of the opening half of the season and give grades for the second time this summer.

The 13 teams' first report card was in mid-June, when the defending champion New York Liberty were still undefeated. Their season has taken some twists and turns since. The Minnesota Lynx now have a firm lead over the field in the league standings while the Indiana Fever won the Commissioner's Cup title.

Big names such as New York's Jonquel Jones, Indiana's Caitlin Clark and the Phoenix Mercury's Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally have been battling injuries. Some personnel moves have been made. There have been both pleasant and unpleasant surprises in the way that teams have performed.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Alexa Philippou, Kevin Pelton and Michael Voepel hand out midseason marks for the WNBA before the All-Stars converge on Indianapolis.

Minnesota Lynx: A

The WNBA's first-place team has hit a couple of bumps in the road of late, with three losses in July, including the Commissioner's Cup final at home to Indiana on July 1. But overall, the Lynx (19-4) have been the league's most consistent and cohesive team all season. They are the second-highest scoring team at 84.9 PPG while holding opponents to a league-low 75.3 PPG. They continue to have the same grade they had at the one-month mark.

First-half MVP: Forward Napheesa Collier. She is the front-runner to win her first league MVP award after being runner-up last year. She has some eye-popping numbers: league-best scoring average (23.9 PPG) and win shares (5.3), a 95.4 free throw percentage and career-high 3.5 assists average. -- Voepel

Phoenix Mercury: A

Phoenix (15-6, three games behind the Lynx) received a strong grade in our first report card, and has only continued to impress in the first half, sitting at second in the rankings ahead of Wednesday's marquee matchup against the Lynx. That's all despite completely overhauling the roster in the offseason, having to lean on a batch of WNBA rookies and dealing with a slew of injuries that could have easily derailed this summer. Each of the Mercury's big three has missed time this season -- chiefly, Kahleah Copper has been limited to six games -- and yet they have not been deterred. So far, midseason addition DeWanna Bonner has been a strong fit, and the team could be even scarier if it lands Emma Meesseman after the break.

First-half MVP: Once the so-called Engine in Connecticut, Alyssa Thomas has been sensational in her first season in the Valley, leading the league in assists per game (9.6), having one of her best scoring seasons (15.4 PPG, 53.5% FG) and continuing to cement herself as one of the premier defenders in the world. Not only is she the MVP of the Mercury so far, Thomas is firmly in the league's MVP race, too. -- Philippou

play 1:13 Mercury win thriller to hand Valkyries 2nd straight loss Despite a late tying shot by the Valkyries, the Mercury hold on to secure a narrow 78-77 victory.

The Valkyries (10-11) are firmly in the playoff race. Anchored by its top-5 defense, Golden State is limiting opponents to the second-lowest scoring in the league at 78.6 points per game. Only the Lynx allow fewer points (75.3). The Valkyries have consistently impressed with how they've stayed competitive in nearly every game -- even the losses. Golden State hasn't dropped a contest by more than nine points since June 5. The Valkyries also picked up a 19-point win over the Fever in Caitlin Clark's first game back from a groin injury. If Golden State keeps playing at this level they could make history and reach the postseason in the franchise's inaugural season.

First-half MVP: Kayla Thornton is having the best season of her career, averaging career highs in points (14.5), rebounds (7.1) and steals (1.4) -- she also leads Golden State in every category. In emerging as the Valkyries' go-to option, Thornton earned first All-Star selection. -- Andrews

play 1:57 Veronica Burton lead the Valkyries to a commanding win over Fever Veronica Burton drops 21 points to lead the Golden State Valkyries to a 80-61 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Liberty started the season 9-0 and looked strong as the defending champions. They had an A on the first report card, but have dropped a bit. An ankle injury to WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones that has limited her to nine games changed the dynamics for New York. The 6-foot-6 center is so key a factor both offensively and defensively that it's impossible to play the same without her. To their credit, the Liberty (14-6) have weathered injuries and forward Leonie Fiebich's time away playing at EuroBasket pretty well, led by forward Breanna Stewart and guards Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud. But they have to be looking forward to their full team being back at some point.

First-half MVP: Breanna Stewart is the Liberty's leader in scoring (19.5), rebounding (6.7) and blocks (1.3). With Jones out, there is a lot of pressure on Stewart, but the three-time WNBA champion and two-time league MVP has always been used to that. -- Voepel

play 1:59 Liberty storm back to beat Dream 79-72 New York rallies from a halftime deficit en route to defeating Atlanta 79-72.

When the Mystics dropped to 5-8, it looked like they might be coming back to Earth after an unexpected strong start. Instead, Washington (11-11) has rallied to win six of the past nine games. That streak included a pair of wins over Las Vegas, handing Minnesota one of its three losses and winning at Seattle on Sunday. The Mystics have still been outscored on the season but now must be taken seriously as playoff contenders at seventh in the standings.

First-half MVP: Given rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are the lone Washington players to start every game, perhaps the answer is first-year head coach Sydney Johnson, who has built a top-five defense. Citron has been the most efficient of Washington's double-digit scorers and a quick study on defense, so I'd give her the nod over leading scorer Brittney Sykes. -- Pelton

play 1:59 Mystics hold on to beat Storm Brittney Sykes' 19 points help lift the Mystics past the Storm.

Atlanta Dream: B

Since peaking at 10-4, the Dream have lost five of their past seven games to slide to fifth in the standings. Still, only last year's two Finalists have better point differentials than Atlanta (12-9), which has outscored opponents by 5.0 PPG despite integrating new coach Karl Smesko and two new starters plus dealing with Jordin Canada's absence to start the season. Smesko's offense has brought out the best in the Dream's holdovers on the perimeter and accommodated a pair of post scorers in Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones.

First-half MVP: Allisha Gray is pushing for All-WNBA first-team honors, having averaged career highs in points (18.6), rebounds (5.5) and assists (3.9) per game while making 3s at a 39% clip. Gray was rightfully voted to start the All-Star Game for the first time. -- Pelton

play 1:28 Jordin Canada drops 26 points in first half for Atlanta Atlanta's Jordin Canada goes off for a staggering 26 points in just the first half.

Perhaps the WNBA's least consistent team, the Storm have gone a combined 5-2 against the three teams ahead of them in the standings but just 8-7 against the rest of the league. Depth is one key factor in Seattle (13-9) playing to its competition. Since Erica Wheeler moved into the starting five, Storm reserves have averaged a league-low 13.4 PPG, per WNBA Advanced Stats.

First-half MVP: Any of the Storm's three All-Stars would be a reasonable choice. Veterans Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike are the team's two leading scorers and tops in assists (Diggins) and rebounds (Ogwumike). Yet I'd go with Gabby Williams, who has been a defensive force (averaging a league-high 2.5 SPG) and an important offensive connector. -- Pelton

play 1:59 Storm pull away late to beat the Sun Seattle grinds out a 79-65 win over Connecticut behind Gabby Williams' 18 points.

The Fever (12-10) have had a lot to deal with, which they have done a decent job with. So their grade bumped up from a C-plus. Caitlin Clark's quad and groin injuries -- she was hurt again late in Tuesday's victory over Connecticut -- have cost the All-Star starter nine regular-season games so far. DeWanna Bonner, expected to be a key free agent addition, wasn't happy with her role and was waived. She has signed with Phoenix. Indiana picked up guard Aari McDonald, who has helped. But the Fever are hoping to get Clark fully healthy and improve defensively to make the most of this season.

First-half MVP: It's hard not to pick All-Star reserve Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever's leading scorer at 19.3 PPG. She has been so good. But All-Star starter Aliyah Boston (16.0 PPG on 57.7% shooting and team-high 7.8 RPG) gets the nod as she has been the Fever's most consistent interior player and defensive stalwart. -- Voepel

play 1:44 Caitlin Clark's double-double leads Fever to victory Caitlin Clark drops 14 points and 13 assists to fuel the Fever to a 102-83 win over the Wings.

The Sparks (8-14) have been underwhelming through the first half of the season. After finishing with the worst record in the league last year, they acquired Kelsey Plum in the hopes that the guard, along with Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and a healthy Cameron Brink, could return Los Angeles to playoff contention. Yes, with Tuesday's win over Washington, the Sparks already have won as many games as in all of last season, but they still have the fourth-worst record in the league. There's no clear answer for when Brink will be back. And while Plum averages 20.1 points per game, there is a lot of work yet to do.

First-half MVP: Kelsey Plum. She ranks third in the league in scoring and is matching her career high in points per game. She has had several massive scoring outbursts, including a 37-point game on opening night and most recently a 23-point performance against the Sun on July 13. Plum has done everything the Sparks were hoping to get from her when they traded for her in the offseason. -- Andrews

play 1:42 Kelsey Plum (23 points) Highlights vs. Connecticut Sun Kelsey Plum (23 points) Highlights vs. Connecticut Sun, 07/13/2025

The Sky (7-14) have a new coach, Tyler Marsh, and lost their most experienced player, 15-year veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot, to a season-ending knee injury on June 7. So there has been a lot to adjust to in 2025. Chicago had an F one month into the season with just two victories, but has gone 5-8 since, including a win over league-leading Minnesota. Chicago still leads the league in turnovers at 15.7, but that's down two from the Sky's average in mid-June. So there has been improvement, which is reflected in a better grade.

First-half MVP: Forward Angel Reese. She leads the Sky in scoring (14.0), rebounding (league-best 12.6) and -- believe it or not -- assists (3.8). She has had nine double-doubles in a row. Reese held down the fort while fellow second-year post player Kamilla Cardoso was away playing for Brazil in the AmeriCup tournament. There has been a lot on Reese's shoulders, and she has responded. -- Voepel

play 1:52 Angel Reese, Ariel Atkins go off in Sky's win over Lynx Ariel Atkins drops a game-high 27 points and Angel Reese chips in 19 as the Sky outlast the Lynx, 87-81.

The Wings (6-16) have had some good wins this season over Atlanta and Phoenix. Their three rookie guards -- Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly -- have brought hustle and energy to the team. The trade for center Li Yueru has helped her get the minutes she needs and Dallas get some consistency inside. But the Wings' veterans are mostly injured or not playing very well, including guard Arike Ogunbowale. She is averaging 16.0 points while shooting 35% overall and 29.5% from 3-point range, all career lows.

First-half MVP: All-Star starter Paige Bueckers has helped move the Wings up a bit from an F grade last time. She is averaging 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists and has established herself as the Rookie of the Year favorite. But this roster needs to look different next year to best take advantage of Bueckers' talent. -- Voepel

play 1:52 Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James combine for 51 in win Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James combine for 51 points as the Wings take down the Mercury.

Las Vegas Aces: D

It's hard to diagnose what has gone wrong for the Aces (10-11) as they stumble toward the All-Star break. Their defense has been a struggle, going from a top-5 defense in 2024 to a bottom-5. They also have the fourth-worst offensive rating in the league. The Aces squeaked out a much-needed win over the Valkyries over the weekend, but it came on the heels of blowing a 15-point lead against the Mystics -- Las Vegas' largest blown lead of the season. At this point, it's concerning that Las Vegas hasn't been able to shake off the rocky start, or figure out exactly what is causing the struggles. It's going to take an incredible second half of the season to make the Aces a competitive postseason team.

First-half MVP: Three-time MVP A'ja Wilson has been the lone bright spot for the Aces' season -- and in the four games she missed her importance was highlighted even more. Wilson ranks second in the league in scoring with 21.5 points per game and recently put up 34 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks to help the Aces beat the Valkyries 104-102. -- Andrews

play 1:40 A'ja Wilson comes up big for Aces with 34-point double-double A'ja Wilson goes for 34 points and 16 rebounds in the Aces' tight 104-102 win over the Valkyries.

Connecticut Sun: F

It's not that we were expecting much from the Sun (3-19) this season. They lost their entire starting five from 2024, led by longtime identity of the franchise Alyssa Thomas, plus coach Stephanie White. But it has been perhaps even rougher than anticipated. Guard Marina Mabrey was the team's leading scorer (15.2 PPG) when she went out with a knee injury; she hasn't played since June 20. Veteran center Tina Charles has since become the Sun's top scorer (15.6), but Connecticut is lacking in offense. The Sun are averaging 72.7 PPG and allowing 88.0 PPG, both worst in the WNBA.

First-half MVP: Tina Charles, 36, is still doing her job on her way to the Hall of Fame. There just isn't enough talent around her to give her another shot at the playoffs this year. Hopefully, she has at least a few years left to get another chance at the postseason. -- Voepel