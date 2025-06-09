Napheesa Collier drops 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Lynx take down the Wings, moving to 8-0 on the season. (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA season began just over three weeks ago. Some teams have played only seven of their 44 regular-season games.

But it's never too early to take stock of the candidates for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and several other end-of-season honors.

Plenty is at stake in these races. Might A'ja Wilson win a league-record fourth MVP award and second straight? Will Napheesa Collier snag her first? Is No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers on track to be Rookie of the Year, or will Washington Mystics rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron play spoiler?

The Most Improved Player and Sixth Player of the Year debates are very fluid this early in the season. Does Coach of the Year go to the coaches of the dominant New York Liberty or Minnesota Lynx, or perhaps one of the eight coaches in the league who have been in their current positions for at least two years?

ESPN's panel voted on the six major awards. We will be updating this tracker throughout the season as front-runners and challenges change.

MVP

Kendra Andrews: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Kevin Pelton: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Alexa Philippou: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Michael Voepel: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

ESPN's front-runner: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

In the past 12 months, Collier helped the Lynx win the Commissioner's Cup final, earned her second Olympic gold medal, was WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, played in her first WNBA Finals and co-founded a 3-on-3 pro league.

Now, the 6-foot-1 forward for the undefeated Lynx (the Liberty are also unbeaten) is on track to win her first WNBA MVP. She leads the league in scoring average (25.5) and is tied for fifth in rebounding (8.9), tied for first in steals (2.3) and tied for seventh in blocks (1.4).

Collier, 28, also averages 3.5 assists and shoots 52.5% overall and 90.7% from the free throw line. All those are career bests, as are her scoring and steals averages.

It's early, but right now @PHEEsespieces is leading the @WNBA MVP conversation. Why? See graphic below. (For context: no player has ever led the league in scoring with a 50-40-90 efficiency 7 games into the season.) Research: @jlacroix14 Graphic: @juliana_sherry pic.twitter.com/zMTAygyRww — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) June 5, 2025

Last season, Collier finished second in MVP voting behind A'ja Wilson. Even though Wilson was a unanimous choice, Collier was second on all but one ballot. That momentum has carried over into 2025 as she has become the favorite.

Top challenger: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

In 2024, Wilson joined Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes as the only three-time MVPs in WNBA history. She might have set the bar too high for herself to win a record fourth MVP.

Last season, Wilson finished with career bests in points (a WNBA single-season record 26.9), rebounds (11.9) and blocks (2.6). After winning two WNBA titles in a row, the Aces lost to eventual champion New York in the semifinals.

This season, Las Vegas has had an up-and-down start at 4-3. But Wilson is averaging 22.0 points and 9.9 rebounds, while also having career highs in assists (3.9) and steals (2.0). -- Voepel

Rookie of the Year

Andrews: Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Pelton: Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Philippou: Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Voepel: Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

ESPN's front-runner: Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

The No. 4 pick in April's draft has started fast as a pro, shooting a higher percentage (51%) than she did as a senior at USC (50%). Per GeniusIQ tracking, Iriafen leads the WNBA in shots made and attempted in the restricted area around the basket. Many of those have come off second chances. Iriafen is close to averaging a double-double (14.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg), something just three true rookies in league history have done: Tina Charles, Cheryl Ford and Angel Reese.

Despite scoring and rebounding numbers, Iriafen hasn't made much impact as a passer (0.9 APG) or with blocks or steals (a combined five this season). But Iriafen's efficient scoring and domination on the glass still make her the top rookie.

play 1:58 Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/08/2025

Top challengers: Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics; Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Iriafen's toughest competition has been her teammate. Citron, the No. 3 pick, is averaging 14.0 points while shooting 48.9% overall, 40.5% from 3-point range and 89.3% from the free throw line. No. 1 pick Bueckers might make a push for the award once she's back in the lineup after missing three games because of a concussion and another because of illness. Bueckers was at 14.7 points and 6.7 assists before the injury. Only Caitlin Clark and Skylar Diggins have averaged more than 10 points and six assists as rookies. The four games Bueckers has missed represent 40% of the team's schedule, but they'll be less than 10% by season's end. -- Pelton

Defensive Player of the Year

Andrews: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Pelton: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Philippou: Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty

Voepel: Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

ESPN's front-runner: Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty

The Liberty's defense has been better this season (league-best defensive rating of 88.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) than in the team's championship run last year (95.3), a remarkable feat considering New York lost two of its toughest defenders in Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee injury) and Kayla Thornton (expansion draft) in the offseason.

Cloud, a three-time all-defensive team selection at point guard whom the Liberty acquired for two first-round picks, has long been lauded for her defense. In eight games this season, her perimeter defense and infectious tenacity have made the Liberty even more potent. New York's defensive rating is 11.1 points per 100 possessions better with her on the court (83.8) than off it (94.9). Frontcourt players have dominated the DPOY award in recent years, but will Cloud buck the trend?

play 0:34 Cloud's dagger layup helps Liberty stay undefeated Natasha Cloud speeds to the rack for a layup to help seal Liberty's win and stay undefeated.

Top challengers: Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty; Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx; A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

It isn't shocking that multiple Liberty players earned consideration. Jones, the 2024 Finals MVP and a four-time all-defensive team selection, has helped anchor New York's top-ranked defense. Collier, the reigning DPOY, does it all for the Lynx. And Wilson, a two-time DPOY, continues to stand out even as the Aces, whose defensive rating ranks eighth in the league, have struggled. -- Philippou

Most Improved Player

Andrews: Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Pelton: Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Philippou: Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Voepel: Lexie Hull, Indiana Fever

ESPN's front-runner: Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Gray is an Olympic gold medalist, yet nine years into her WNBA career, she is taking her game to a new level in coach Karl Smesko's system. She's averaging a career-high 20.1 points (fifth in the WNBA), about five more than last season, and is shooting 48.1% overall.

Gray has embraced Smesko's system, and her perimeter shooting is thriving. She is shooting a career-high 42.9% from beyond the arc after hitting just 34.2% of her attempts last season. She's averaging a career-high 6.6 shots from 3-point range.

In addition to becoming one of the best scoring threats for Atlanta, Gray is averaging a career-best 4.5 assists and has been integral to the Dream's success.

play 1:07 Allisha Gray drops 25 to power Dream to 3rd straight win Allisha Gray scores a team-high 25 points to lead the Dream past the Sparks.

Top challengers: Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty; Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever; Azura Stevens, Los Angeles Sparks; Lexie Hull, Indiana Fever

Cloud has also thrived with her new team, shooting 6% better (45.9%) overall than last season. She leads all guards who have played at least 25 minutes in net rating (32.3) and offensive rating (116.2) and ranks second in defensive rating (83.8).

Stevens, who is in her third season with the Sparks, is more involved in the offense, attempting over two more shots per game than a year ago. She's more efficient, too, shooting 51.1% overall, a massive jump from 39.9% in 2024. She's also averaging a career-best 1.7 steals.

The Fever have struggled while Caitlin Clark recovers from a quad injury. In Clark's absence, Boston is averaging over five assists, a big leap from her 3.8 season average and nearly double what she averaged last season. In a career-high 29.5 minutes this season, Hull is averaging career bests in points (10.5, nearly double from 2024), rebounds (4.3) and field goal percentage (53.2%, up from 44.1% in 2024). -- Andrews

Sixth Player of the Year

Andrews: Kennedy Burke, New York Liberty

Pelton: Kennedy Burke, New York Liberty

Philippou: Jessica Shepard, Minnesota Lynx

Voepel: Natisha Hiedeman, Minnesota Lynx

ESPN's front-runner: Kennedy Burke, New York Liberty

Despite losing top playoff reserves Kayla Thornton and Courtney Vandersloot, both of whom claimed starting jobs elsewhere, the Liberty's bench still ranks third in scoring and tops in field goal and 3-point percentages. Burke's production has been key. She's averaging a career-high 9.3 points and has shot a sizzling 16-of-27 (59%) from beyond the arc.

Beyond the offensive production, Burke has stepped into Thornton's role as the team's stopper off the bench, guarding multiple positions. Those contributions figure to last even if Burke's 3-point shooting regresses to her career 35% accuracy.

play 0:17 Kennedy Burke with the last basket of the period Kennedy Burke with the last basket of the period, 06/05/2025

Top challengers: Natisha Heideman, Minnesota Lynx; Jessica Shepard, Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx have shrugged off losing Cecilia Zandalasini to the expansion draft and Dorka Juhasz's decision to sit out the season. Shepard has replaced Juhasz as Minnesota's backup center, playing nearly as many minutes as starter Alanna Smith while shooting 58% overall and ranking second to Collier with 7.1 rebounds. In her second year with the Lynx, Heideman has seen more minutes and is averaging 8.8 points -- more than she averaged as a full-time starter with the Connecticut Sun in 2023.

Unlike key Seattle Storm reserve Erica Wheeler, who could play her way into the starting lineup, the reserves on Minnesota and New York will likely keep their roles throughout the season because of those teams' loaded rosters. -- Pelton

Coach of the Year

Andrews: Sandy Brondello, New York Liberty

Pelton: Sandy Brondello, New York Liberty

Philippou: Nate Tibbetts, Phoenix Mercury

Voepel: Nate Tibbetts, Phoenix Mercury

ESPN's front-runner: Nate Tibbetts, Phoenix Mercury

Should coaches on teams expected to play well be rewarded? Or should voters lean toward coaches whose teams are overachieving? Neither choice is wrong, but the nod goes to Tibbetts, whose 6-4 Mercury have the second-most wins behind Minnesota and New York. Phoenix is doing this despite near-total roster turnover, including losing longtime faces of the franchise Diana Taurasi (retirement) and Brittney Griner (left in free agency for Atlanta).

Only two players return from last season's Mercury -- leading scorer Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack -- but neither has played this year because of injuries. Also, Alyssa Thomas (calf) has missed the past five games in her first season in Phoenix. Still, Tibbetts and the Mercury have had success, led by Satou Sabally (20.5 ppg) and several players who are in their first season in the WNBA but have pro experience overseas.

Top challengers: Sandy Brondello, New York Liberty; Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota Lynx; Karl Smesko, Atlanta Dream

It's hard to separate Brondello and Reeve because both of their teams are unbeaten. Reeve has won this award four times, including last season. Brondello won in 2014 with Phoenix. Those two have been entrenched in the WNBA for most of the league's history. Smesko is in his first season after leaving his longtime college job at FGCU. He has already had a big impact on the Dream. They were the lowest-scoring team in the WNBA last season, and now they're third in points per game. -- Voepel