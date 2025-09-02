Open Extended Reactions

With only three days left in the regular season, we have arrived at the final edition of ESPN's WNBA Power Rankings for 2025.

The Minnesota Lynx already have wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage for as long as they are in the playoffs. They remain the championship favorite, as they have been for most of the season. But with the Power Rankings acting as a weekly barometer of how teams are performing right now, the Las Vegas Aces have jumped into the top spot of this final update -- a move that would have seemed absurd to predict on Aug. 2, when Las Vegas lost at home to Minnesota by 53 points and fell to 14-14. But the Aces have gone on a 14-game winning streak since, making them the hottest team in the league heading into the postseason.

The Lynx won the first three matchups of the season against the Aces before Las Vegas beat Minnesota at home last Thursday. The teams also feature the two leading MVP candidates: Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson.

The Lynx have had less to play for since Aug. 30, when they clinched the league's best record -- though they have stressed that they have not gone into cruise control since they want to enter the playoffs competing at a high standard. The Aces, by contrast, are still trying to secure the No. 2 seed.

Both teams have championship hopes and will join six others when the playoffs tip off Sunday, while the five teams that don't make it start looking ahead to 2026. But all 13 teams have had bright spots this season, so let's look at the top highlight for each as we close out our weekly rankings.

Previous ranking: 2

Final three days: vs. CHI (Sept. 9), @ LA (Sept. 11)

The Aces have had one of the most dramatic in-season turnarounds in WNBA history, extending their win streak to 14 with victories over Minnesota and Chicago over the past week. The surge coincides with Jewell Loyd coming off the bench -- a move many players of her stature would not have embraced, but she did. Las Vegas' ability to work through its issues and stick together as a unit stands out.

Previous ranking: 1

Final three days: @ IND (Sept. 9), vs. GS (Sept. 11)

The Lynx, who lost to Las Vegas and defeated Golden State over the past week, are 6-4 in their past 10 games -- in part because there has been less to play for as they secured a playoff berth and home-court advantage. Maintaining the same momentum when you know a loss (or even a series of losses) doesn't come with consequences is harder than it sounds. Still, the Lynx have been the most consistent team all season, which keeps them in the driver's seat for the championship.

play 1:44 Napheesa Collier (20 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Valkyries Napheesa Collier (20 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Valkyries, 09/06/2025

Previous ranking: 3

Final three days: @ CON (Sept. 10)

The Dream are still in the mix for the No. 2 seed with two wins over Los Angeles and another against Connecticut over the past week. A year after backing into the playoffs without enough offense to win a series, they have become a contender. Their ability to embrace new coach Karl Smesko's system -- an effort led by veteran guard Allisha Gray -- has been one of the most impressive developments of this WNBA season.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 4

Final three days: vs. LA (Sept. 9), @ DAL (Sept. 11)

After opening the last week with wins over Indiana and Washington, Saturday's loss at Connecticut dropped the Mercury from a second-place tie with Las Vegas and Atlanta. Now it looks likely they will get the No. 4 seed, which would mean a potential semifinal matchup against Minnesota. Still, being in the top four with a completely revamped roster in a new era of Mercury basketball following Diana Taurasi's retirement and Brittney Griner's departure is a big win for Phoenix.

Previous ranking: 6

Final three days: @ SEA (Sept. 9), @ MIN (Sept. 11)

The Valkyries beat New York and Dallas last week, with the latter game clinching a playoff spot and setting off a celebration at Ballhalla. They also gave Minnesota a run for its money Saturday before falling 78-72. Despite losing standout Kayla Thornton (knee) for the season after the All-Star Game, the Valkyries have gone 13-7 without her. Many contributors stand out in Golden State's first season, but two potential award-winners -- Natalie Nakase for Coach of the Year and guard Veronica Burton for Most Improved Player -- are highlights.

play 0:13 Veronica Burton nails it from behind the arc Veronica Burton drills the trey, 09/06/2025

Previous ranking: 5

Final three days: vs. WAS (Sept. 9), @ CHI (Sept. 11)

The Liberty fell at Golden State then bounced back to defeat Seattle over the past week. The defending champions won't have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, in part because injuries to starters Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu have disrupted their consistency. They have won only four of their past 10 games but still seem likely to secure the No. 5 seed. The best part of their season could end up being the playoffs -- if everyone is healthy.

Previous ranking: 7

Final three days: vs. MIN (Sept. 9)

The Fever fell to Phoenix last Tuesday, then announced Thursday that injured guard Caitlin Clark would not return this season. Out since July 15, Clark can now focus on returning healthy in 2026 -- and the Fever followed up the news with two victories that secured their second consecutive playoff berth. Their best traits this season have been the resilience of their healthy core four -- guards Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull and post players Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard -- and how well they have adjusted to multiple replacement players.

Previous ranking: 8

Final three days: vs. GS (Sept. 9)

The Storm lost their one game of the past week to New York, which could have secured a playoff berth. They will now try to nail that down in their last game of the regular season on Tuesday. Struggles at home (9-12) and with closing out games have frustrated the Storm, but they probably saved their season by winning four of five consecutive games on the road between Aug. 19-28, righting themselves from a free fall coming out of the All-Star Game in which they lost nine of 12 games (including six in a row).

play 0:10 Skylar Diggins drills the trey Skylar Diggins drills the trey, 09/05/2025

Previous ranking: 9

Final three days: @ PHX (Sept. 9), vs. LV (Sept. 11)

The Sparks lost twice at Atlanta and then beat Dallas on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. If they don't make the postseason, they will look back on a very slow 5-13 start as too much to overcome. Cameron Brink -- the 2024 No. 2 draft pick who returned July 29 from a knee injury that cut short her rookie season -- has had impact defensively, but is not yet up to speed offensively. The best part of the season was when the Sparks' top four players Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens were clicking.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 10

Final three days: vs. ATL (Sept. 10)

The Sun had arguably their best win of the season Saturday, beating playoff-bound Phoenix 87-84 in-between losses at Chicago and Atlanta. Having lost their coach and entire starting five from last season's playoff team, reaching double-digit wins should be considered a plus. Six of their victories have come since Aug. 13, keeping them ahead of slumping Washington in these rankings despite the Mystics' higher victory total. With uncertainty around the franchise's long-term future -- will the Sun stay in Connecticut? -- the promise of rookies Leila Lacan, Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers is the best part of their present and near future.

Previous ranking: 11

Final three days: @ NY (Sept. 9)

The Mystics are 5-16 since the All-Star break and have lost nine in a row, including to Phoenix and Indiana this past week. Like Connecticut, they are in rebuilding mode with a new coach. Washington's brightest spot this year is getting two rookies to build around, lottery picks Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, who were All-Stars.

play 0:22 Kiki Iriafen scores and draws the foul Kiki Iriafen scores and draws the foul

Previous ranking: 12

Final three days: @ LV (Sept. 9), vs. NY (Sept. 11)

The Sky defeated Connecticut, then lost to Indiana and Las Vegas -- but on-court action was overshadowed by second-year player Angel Reese's published remarks about the team needing to get "great" players. She subsequently apologized to her teammates and received a head-scratching half-game suspension. There seems to be friction between Reese and the Sky front office, which brings into question how that could affect 2026. The best part about this Sky season, frankly, is that it's almost over. Now the organization must figure out how to move forward.

Previous ranking: 13

Final three days: vs. PHX (Sept. 11)

The Wings fell to Golden State and Los Angeles last week. Unless they beat Phoenix in the regular-season finale, they will end on an 11-game losing streak and have their second consecutive nine-win season. Like Chicago coach Tyler Marsh, Dallas' Chris Koclanes waits to see if his tenure lasts longer than one season. There are two bright spots from the Wings' season, though: Paige Bueckers is expected to be Rookie of the Year -- and they might get another No. 1 pick in 2026.