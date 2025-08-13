Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada will miss at least two weeks with a right hamstring injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Canada suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Dream's 74-66 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

With two minutes remaining in the third period, Canada drove to the basket against Alyssa Thomas and started wincing after she tossed up a runner. She did not put much weight on her right leg as she hobbled off of the court, while game action was still going on until Atlanta could call a timeout.

The team's medical staff initially examined her on the ground behind the bench, and then Canada was carried to the locker room and was officially ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Canada -- the Dream's starting point guard -- was averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game entering Sunday. At the time, she was the fifth-leading assister in the league. Her defense has also been crucial for Atlanta, with the team having a 94.7 rating with her and a 101.7 rating without her.

Sunday's game marked the return of Rhyne Howard -- who had been out since July 17 with a knee injury -- and Brittney Griner, who missed three games with a neck injury.

But now, the Dream will have to wait longer to be at full strength.

Canada is expected to make a full return this season, according to the team.