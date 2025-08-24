Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is back in the starting lineup against the Indiana Fever after missing the past seven games due to a right ankle sprain.

Before her injury, Collier was the clear front-runner for MVP, averaging a league-high 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals (third in the league) and 1.6 blocks (fourth) per game. She has been out since Aug. 2.

The Lynx went 5-2 during that stretch, dropping the two games consecutively to the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream. Minnesota still holds a 5.5-game lead over the Dream for first in the standings and is the only team so far to have clinched a spot in the playoffs.